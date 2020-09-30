A public hearing is scheduled for Oct. 12 on another six-month extension of the moratorium on building height bonuses in the R4 zone west of Commercial Avenue.
The moratorium, established on Oct. 21, 2019, and extended on April 20, is set to expire on Oct. 21 this year. The city is still working through a plan adopted in December to develop building height alternatives in the R-4 zone — a process city officials say has been slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are asking City Council to extend the moratorium for another six months to hopefully make it into a point where the state allows in-person meetings to have an in-depth conversation with the community on options,” city Planning Director Don Measamer wrote Monday in an email.
The City Council established the moratorium in response to public concerns after a five-story apartment building was proposed at 18th Street and O Avenue. The neighborhood is zoned R-4, with 40-foot building heights, but consists of mostly older one- and two-story homes.
A building height bonus provided in the updated development regulations allowed the developer an additional 10 feet of building height as long as 25% of the apartments are 600 square feet in size, the idea being that smaller apartments would be more affordable. Residents, however, said the building would be out of scale for the neighborhood and that the smaller units would still be too expensive for most lower-income residents.
The City Council could revise the development code, but the proposed five-story building would be grandfathered in because the development application was submitted under rules in place at the time.
City Council meetings take place online because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but residents will be able to participate live via the Zoom video conferencing platform and by emailed comment.
