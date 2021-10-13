After 17 years with the City of Anacortes and 40 in public service, Fred Buckenmeyer is moving on.
The Public Works director is retiring around the first of the year, according to the city.
Buckenmeyer started working with the city in September 2004.
“After nearly 40 years of public service, it is time for me to let someone else enjoy this job as much as I do,” he said in a press release Wednesday. “The City of Anacortes is absolutely the best place I have ever worked and serving as your Public Works Director has been the most rewarding job I have ever had.”
Buckenmeyer leads a staff of 75 people in the wastewater, water treatment plant system, water distribution, engineering services, facilities, GIS and asset management, operations and resource conservation divisions.
“Anacortes has benefited greatly from Fred’s leadership,” Mayor Laurie Gere said in the release. “Fred has worked tirelessly to maintain and improve our city’s infrastructure. His efforts to maintain high service levels, excellent public facilities and to make Anacortes a better place for its residents will not soon be forgotten. We will all miss his energy, professional leadership, and innovative approach to complex problems.”
He plans to stay with the city until his successor is named.
