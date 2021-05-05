Feelings can be hard to talk about, particularly for young people, according to a group of Anacortes elementary school counselors.
To help ease the conversation, they are turning to some new friends, like a small dog named Rover, a creature named Beardog (the kids couldn’t decide if it was a bear or a dog and the name stuck), as well as Ricardo the rooster, Griswald the pig and Jerry the raccoon.
The creatures, which happen to be puppets, talk about their days, what’s going on at school and their feelings, allowing the students who are watching their videos to talk along, too.
The social-emotional puppet show aims to help counselors reach students when in-person visits have been limited, Ian Mayer said.
Normally, counselors host in-classroom lessons on social-emotional and mental health topics, but this year, they couldn’t because of pandemic safety precautions. So Mayer, who works at Mount Erie Elementary School, teamed up with Courtney Miner at Fidalgo and Anthony Vecchione at Island View to create lessons that could be shared with every elementary student in the district.
They have been creating the videos, called Puppet Pals, weekly throughout the school year.
“The kids needed to know the counselors were still here and still available, even though we couldn’t come into the classrooms,” Miner said.
The videos are recorded over Zoom and sent out to all elementary school students through the Schoology program. Sometimes, teachers assign the students to watch videos at home. Other times, they watch them as a group and talk about the topics, Mayer said.
“I have gotten very positive feedback from my school,” Vecchione said.
The counselors took on topics like how students can stand up for themselves, self-esteem, bullying, siblings and other topics recommended by both in-district suggestions and state guidelines and benchmarks.
A big part of the job is reaching students, which has been difficult this year, Vecchione said.
Miner said the videos mirror what the students are going through and what changes are happening. They are able to talk about a lack of motivation to do online work, for example, she said. They also talked about the big changes involved in coming back to school in person.
Puppets have always been a staple in the counselors’ offices, because often times younger children respond much better to talking about difficult topics to a puppet than directly to an adult.
“It’s like two friends are just talking to each other,” Miner said.
The older kids pretend they are too cool for puppets, but they often ask about them when they see the counselors on the playground, Mayer said.
Ricardo, for example, plays Minecraft. Vecchione said he has had a lot of kids come up and ask if they can play Minecraft with Ricardo.
Giving the puppets personality traits and hobbies helps students connect, he said.
Jerry the raccoon’s dad is in the military, for example. So Jerry talked about what it was like to have his dad deployed, which many children in Anacortes have experienced, Vecchione said.
“It’s a fun way of engaging with kids and teaching them important skills that they can use, whether it’s understanding their feelings or knowing how to solve a problem,” he said.
Two of the episodes have featured students and their own puppets, talking about what they do when they are feeling something. Some talked about what they do when they are sad, others when they are happy, and others what they do when they are angry.
Kids who don’t normally share or talk can do so with a puppet because their face doesn’t have to be on camera, Miner said. Students can share what they feel without fear of being judged, she said.
