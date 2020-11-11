As the city moves through its 2021 budget process, more and more people are lining up to share their thoughts on one specific area of that document – the Anacortes Police Department.
Over two meetings, spanning several hours of verbal comments and dozens of submitted ones, the people of Anacortes have made their voices heard about the funding of open positions within the department.
The Police Department currently has three open positions – two patrol officers and one records department staff member.
Several community members have come together to request that the City Council fill at least one of those open positions with a trained social worker instead of an armed officer.
At the Nov. 2 and 9 meetings, several residents cited cases in which a social worker could make a difference toward issues of domestic violence, drug abuse and suicide attempts.
Several other community members voiced their support of the current Police Department structure and called the idea of replacing a police officer with a social worker detrimental to the safety of the City of Anacortes.
Some people, like Erin Welsh, spoke from a professional standpoint.
Welsh works in a clinic with mental health patients.
She works with social workers and said for several reasons they should not be the ones responding to people in crisis. Sometimes officers are the only people who can safely contain violent or distressed people, she said.
Sheila Tomas, who also works with people facing mental health disorders, said she has seen how treatment provided from a social worker can help those who are dealing with trauma.
Some pro-police commenters talked about how “ridiculous” it would be to “defund” the police department and spoke out in support of the officers and the work they are doing in Anacortes. Others talked about how harmful “cancel culture” is and urged the council not to cancel out the police department just because some didn’t think the police fit well into their political agenda.
Leslie Richards spoke in support of the police and urged the council to resist “canceling out the men and women in blue.”
“We need to support the law enforcement officers that protect us all every day,” she said.
Supporters of an embedded social worker, like Juliet Paramore, repeatedly said they are not asking for the city to defund the police department. They are instead asking for a restructure that will allow a reallocation of funds, she said.
For cases with no immediate threat to the safety of the community, like calls regarding homelessness and school discipline issues, a social worker working with the police would help people get the services they need, she said.
Karen Gallardo said she is a proud citizen of Anacortes and the people of this community “deserve an investment in social services.”
“No one here is saying that we should defund the police,” she said. “We are asking for more diverse services.”
Evan Saxton shared information about many other police forces in Whatcom and Skagit counties that are using embedded social workers and asked for Anacortes to match those other communities and “place our name alongside our neighbors.”
Robin Pestarino said she has lived in Anacortes for many years, under three different police chiefs.
She has never seen the police act in any way that is not cooperative and sensitive to the community.
“If there is a bad policeman, we should get rid of him,” she said. “If not, let’s support them.”
Bob Anderson said funding the open patrol positions should be a priority and perhaps the consideration of a social worker could be added to next year’s budget.
At the Nov. 2 meeting, community members questioned the appearance of what they called political paraphernalia in the form of Thin Blue Line flags and Blue Lives Matter stickers on patrol vehicles.
Those vehicles were examined and any stickers removed before the Nov. 9 meeting.
Multiple people applauded the city for taking that action, saying there is no reason that political symbols should be on municipal vehicles.
Other community members spoke in support of the stickers, saying they are a symbol of brotherhood among officers and should be allowed.
The conversation among public speakers grew heated on several occasions.
Video of both meetings, as well as copies of all submitted written comments, are available on the City of Anacortes website.
The discussion on the budget, including funding of the police officers, will continue at the Nov. 16 meeting. Members of the community are welcome to speak.
The City Council is expected to adopt its final budget at its Nov. 23 meeting.
