The question about the viability of a combined community center and pool facility shared between the city and the Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center still loomed large over the pool’s board of commissioners at their virtual meeting Thursday.
Commissioner Jeremy McNett updated the other commissioners on the latest private meeting held between him, Everton, Mayor Laurie Gere and Marc Estvold about the viability of a shared aquatic and community center. Community member Estvold is the facilitator of the steering committee between the two governing bodies, which has not formally met since early March. However, conversations between certain members from both bodies have continued.
The pool district commissioners have long been searching for a way to replace the current pool facility and had obtained architect renderings and then launched a capital campaign in 2018. Those plans were to raise $14 million in private donations, half the estimated cost of the proposed facility, and to ask voters to approve a bond for the rest. The fundraising campaign raised only about $2 million in private funding, and commissioners put their campaign on pause and started talking with the city about joining efforts.
Plans for the combined facility have expanded considerably from the pool’s original idea, both in size and price. Initial renderings for a combined facility come to about 90,000 square feet with space for a dance school, gymnasium, pool facility, Parks and Recreation offices and space for the Boys and Girls Club. Cost estimates come to around $63 million.
“At some point we need to have a conversation about, you know: Does this seem realistic? Do we need to go back to our original plan? Does our original plan seem realistic given the current circumstances with COVID and revenues and the economic environment, etc.?” McNett said.
“I think in any other situation if we were in a different economic and social environment, I think there may be a chance,” he said during the board meeting. “I just don’t see how it’s feasible. I think the building is too big, I think it’s too expensive … I want to be hopeful and I’m a dreamer, but that’s a big dream.”
Commisioner Andrew Olson mentioned the possibility of paring down the project as the groups get a more realistic sense of what is affordable.
“You can make estimated guesses, like ‘OK, great we want to take 5,000 square feet of office space off and we know how much per square feet that is and we can get a big number that’s round and easy to work with and we can say we just cut $5 million off the project,’” he said. Other commissioners discussed making a checklist of the absolutely necessary features for the facility as a way to control costs and expectations.
The initial timeline for joint discussions, outlined in a memorandum of agreement, identified July as the month when a decision was needed on moving forward on a joint facility. The MOA expires July 31, but Everton hopes both parties will want to move forward in discussions, despite the interruption to the original timeline.
“It’s hard for me to see how the city would not want to continue to move forward with this,” he said, adding that talks could continue casually even without an MOA.
The pool, which opened to the public at reduced capacity with a new reservation system in late June, has been adapting to its new mode of operation.
There are plans to acquire a new machine to disinfect the exercise machines and equipment in the gym, Everton said. The gym portion of the center has remained closed, but use of the pool and some fitness classes has returned. So far, the reservation-only model is working well, he said.
Videos detailing how to use the online system, the process for entering the facility as a lap swimmer and previews for fitness classes have been added to the pool’s YouTube page to help patrons navigate the changes.
Aquatic classes have not yet returned, due to limitations on number of people allowed to meet in person. Fitness classes continue to be streamed online. Since reopening, Everton has noted that the center has been busier on weekdays than weekends, and the pool may tweak hours to accommodate interest and save on staffing costs.
The pool’s financials continue to have little meaning, Everton said. June saw revenue coming in $55,000 short of budget; expenses are $153,000 short of budget and net income is short by $55,000. If the pool’s Paycheck Protection Program loan is forgiven, the pool will see $157,000 in revenue.
“These are just amazing numbers,” Everton said.
Insurance companies have presented an ongoing challenge to some patrons’ enrollment in fitness classes. Two of the three main insurance companies the pool works with to offer classes have stopped covering virtual fitness classes.
The commissioners voted to approve offering $40 virtual punch cards for those whose insurance may not cover the online classes to help ease the burden.
If the price point is too high for some, the commissioners discussed the possibility of reaching out to local service groups to secure grant funding to cover some costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.