The Quiet Cove cleanup is done for the Port of Anacortes.
Executive Director Dan Worra said all the contaminated soil has been removed and new soil brought in at the site (at Second Street and O Avenue), as he gave his final update on the item at the Board of Commissioners virtual meeting Dec. 3.
It is one of four major projects going on at the port.
The biggest is A Dock construction.
Concrete floats are being created in Bellingham, and steel pilings will be delivered this week, Worra said.
“You’re going to start to see a lot more things happening down there as you go by,” he said.
The project will continue until next spring.
At Curtis Wharf, telescoping timber stub pilings have been installed, Worra said.
Also at the meeting, the Port of Anacortes authorized use of its facility for training by the U.S. Navy.
Commissioner Bonnie Bowers said on-location training for first responders and for the military is “extremely important” and that she was glad to see this kind of training taking place on port property.
“Finding a safe training environment is extremely difficult, and that we’re able to provide that for the Navy is absolutely wonderful,” she said.
Last week, the port also joined with the Port of Skagit and Port of Bellingham to discuss an ongoing feasibility study on a fleet of zero-emission fast foil ferries. The ports are working with other community organizations on the joint innovation project for the ferries.
The boats would include hydrofoil technology to allow them to travel at high speeds with little or no wake and run on batteries. They hold 150 passengers and three crew members.
They would be introduced first in the Kitsap area but could someday provide transportation between Bellingham and the San Juan Islands, according to discussion at the meeting.
Anacortes joins the ports of Bellingham and Skagit, as well as Kitsap Transit, Tacoma Power and the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County as supporting partners on the project, which is headed by Bieker Boats, Glosten and DNV GL.
Bieker Boats is based in Anacortes, and the others are from Seattle.
Worra talked at the joint port meeting about keeping jobs in this region and showing that ports of Skagit and Whatcom counties are just as competitive as those in bigger cities.
The Federal Transit Administration recently awarded the fast foil ferry project $375,000 in grant funding. The three ports also contributed a combined $100,000 to the project, with $25,000 from Anacortes. That will go toward the feasibility study, Worra said.
More than 60 people attended the Dec. 3 meeting, including members of the state Legislature.
Worra said it was heartening to see so many people interested.
Jennifer States, director of Blue Economy, talked about how taking on a joint innovation project means a shared investment and shared benefits.
This project brings together public and private interests to reduce vehicle traffic, reduce emissions and bring about more economic opportunities, she said.
It also comes with cost savings of more than a half-million dollars a year because it’s powered by battery technology, said Matthew Lankowski with Glosten.
Several questions still need to be answered by the feasibility study, he said.
