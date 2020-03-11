The Swinomish Tribe has a new chairman for the first time in 23 years.
The tribe’s 11-member governing body, the Senate, elected Steve Edwards chairman on Monday, He succeeds Brian Cladoosby, who lost his Senate seat to Alana Quintasket in the tribe’s Feb. 9 general election.
Tribal members elect senators, who in turn elect the chair and other Senate officers. The chair is a full-time, salaried position.
Quintasket, 27, was sworn in Monday, as was long-time Sen. Sophie Bailey, who was unopposed for re-election on Feb. 9. In addition to Edwards' election as chairman, the Senate elected Joey Williams vice chairman, Barbara James secretary, and Brian Wilbur treasurer.
Quintasket said she wants to expand the housing mix, restore some traditional practices and establish job training programs — for example, training tribal members in construction and employing them to build homes on on Swinomish’s lands, she said.
Housing is a priority for her. She said when she returned to the Swinomish Reservation from college, there was no place for her to live on her own. She had to look off-reservation for a rental. Other young people face the same dilemma, she said. Some older people have lived their entire lives on the reservation, but once they need residential care they have to move elsewhere to get it, she said.
Quintasket is an intern in the Swinomish Planning & Community Development Department and formerly taught Lushootseed in the Swinomish early childhood education program and at La Conner Elementary School. She earned undergraduate degrees from the University of Washington in early childhood and family studies and American Indian studies and is working to complete her master’s degree in indigenous rights and social justice from Arizona State University.
As an undergraduate student, she was director of Yehawli, a mentorship program for indigenous students; and president of the First Nations student group.
She became interested in government and politics at a young age. She attended meetings and elections with her grandmother Diane Edwards and aunt Lydia Charles — at the time Swinomish senators — and visited state Democratic Party headquarters with her aunt, Lona Wilbur. At age 16, Quintasket attended the Affiliated Tribes of Northwest Indians conference with Cladoosby, who served as the organization’s president before being elected to two terms as president of the National Congress of American Indians.
Cladoosby “taught me a lot,” she said, adding she hopes he’ll run for state or federal office.
“I’m grateful for what he’s done for Swinomish and for people across Indian Country. He’s inspired myself and others with the work he has done.”
Quintasket said she was in graduate school in Phoenix last year when she first thought of running for the Senate. She wants to focus on bringing the community together and wants to see more young people step into leadership roles. She plans to start a traditional women’s talking circle; restart the breakfast club, a regular educational empowerment and nutrition event for students; and ensure there are opportunities for young children to practice their language and culture.
