ANACORTES — Anacortes mayoral candidate Matt Miller extended his lead a bit Wednesday against Ryan Walters. Miller now leads by 152 votes.
As of the first vote, the difference between the two was just eight votes. In the latest count results Wednesday, the total is Miller with 3,207 votes and Walters with 3,055.
The counting isn’t done, though.
With an estimated 9,000 ballots left to count across Skagit County, the next batch of results is set for release at 5 p.m. Thursday. It is unknown how many of those ballots came from the Anacortes area.
The election certification date is Nov. 23.
As of Wednesday, voter turnout stood at roughly 27% across the county.
For City Council, incumbent Bruce McDougall is leading challenger Sara Holahan 3,374 votes (60%) to 2,212 votes (39%) for Position 5.
Amanda Hubik is leading for Position 4, with 3,168 votes (54%) to Jeff Graf’s 2,698 votes (46%). Either would be new to the council, replacing a seat vacated by mayoral hopeful Miller.
Meredith McIlmoyle is leading Celese Stevens for School Board Position 1, with a total of 4,483 votes (61%) to 2,823 votes (39%).
In Position 2 for the School Board, Diana Farnsworth is leading Erik Schorr with a total of 4,313 votes (59%) to 3,030 (41%).
For the Port of Anacortes, Jon Ronngren has 5,059 votes while write-in candidate Mary LaFleur has earned 772 votes.
Kathy Pittis is also winning for her Port of Anacortes seat, with 6,762 votes to Doug Pratt’s 838. Pratt withdrew from the race, but his name was still on the ballot.
The Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center replacement maintenance and operation levy is passing with 4,971 yes votes (68%) to 2,297 no votes (32%).
Christine Mathes is also winning her commissioner seat with 3,634 votes to James Mitchell’s 1,110. Mitchell decided to withdraw from the race, but his name still appeared on the ballot.
