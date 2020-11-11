After 37 years in Oak Harbor and one in Point Roberts, Whidbey Island Race Week is coming to Anacortes.
The five-day sailboat racing event will take place in Anacortes starting next June.
The Port of Anacortes will host the event at Cap Sante Marina June 21-25, 2021. Until a new title sponsor is found, it will be called Race Week Pacific Northwest, according to a release from the port.
“The Port of Anacortes is excited about hosting Race Week in 2021 at Cap Sante Marina,” port Commissioner Ken Goodwin said in the release. “Race Week has nearly four decades of history in our area as Whidbey Island Race Week, and this partnership offers strong support for our local economy, while highlighting what a great boating community we have in Anacortes. On behalf of the entire Commission, I welcome you to Anacortes.”
The event was scheduled for this year in Point Roberts, but like so many other large events, was canceled in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The town is in Washington, but requires travel through Canada to reach. The border between the U.S. and Canada has been closed to nonessential travel since March.
According to the release from the Port of Anacortes, the ownership at the Point Roberts Marina chose to dissolve its three-year agreement with Race Week.
That’s where Anacortes came in, according to the release.
“Anacortes offers excellent racing areas, ample guest moorage in the Cap Sante Marina to accommodate the fleet, and shoreside amenities, including restaurants, grocery stores, and an RV campground all within walking distance from the marina,” Event Producer Schelleen Rathkopf said in the release. “We are really looking forward to bringing new business revenue to the city, and getting to know the entire community of Anacortes.”
According to the release, plans are already underway about how the event will be able to proceed as planned, even if safety precautions surrounding COVID-19 are still in progress.
“We’re confident that we can achieve COVID-19 safety requirements on the water while racing, and on the docks at the end of each race day,” Rathkopf said. “We are going to wait to make any decisions about post-race festivities, and the inclusion of the popular Kids Camp program until next Spring, when we’re closer to the event and have a handle on what reopening phase the state and county are in.”
Registration for the event opens Jan. 1.
Information: www.RaceWeekPNW.com
