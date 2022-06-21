The first few days of Race Week started with near-perfect weather conditions for the 61 vessels and their crews. The sailing race also started its first day with an extra bit of drama when one vessel hit another on the course.
“They were screaming ‘Starboard! Starboard!’” said Schelleen Rathkopf, the organizing authority and event producer for Race Week, which runs June 20-24.
However, the other boat didn’t alter its course and T-boned its competition, something Rathkopf called a “massive foul” in regard to racing rules.
“It’s a dangerous sport,” Rathkopf said. “Anytime you put people on a small island under sail, with lots of lines, you can have accidents.”
Luckily, no one was injured or thrown overboard in this incident. That was not the case last year when sailor Greg Mueller of Seattle went overboard during the race and died after he was caught in a boat’s line.
This year, the race has a safety boat provided by the Anacortes Fire Department. There are also medics in case of an emergency and an emergency action plan.
This is Race Week’s second year in Anacortes. The event was founded in 1987 in Oak Harbor and was held there until last year’s race in Anacortes.
The race is open to sailboats that are rated Performance Handicap Racing Fleet. The boats range in size from 24 to 52 feet.
The sailboats race off the northeast shores of Guemes Island. The event isn’t easy for spectators to view. Rathkopf said that anyone interested in watching the race would need a good pair of binoculars.
“But if you’re on a boat, it’s very thrilling,” Rathkopf said.
To the nonsailor, the event may appear chaotic.
“It looks like a beehive,” said Cori Whitaker, who has helped organize Race Week since 2014. “Then all of the sudden, there’s this semblance that comes together.”
At the end of each day, there are daily awards to recognize the top three finishers. Results are tallied, and at week’s end, the overall winners for the 11 different fleets are announced. The week is capped off with a big celebration for all participants.
Many of the skippers have participated in Race Week for years. Five skippers have returned each of the past 31 years, with the exception of the year everyone had to take off during the pandemic.
Both Rathkopf and Whitaker are excited for the return of some of the evening events, such as the awards and live music.
“We’re kind of starting out small with just a little bit of live music and hoping that everybody comes back,” Rathkopf said. “Eventually, we want to see 150 boats, and we want to see two race courses and we want to bring back our kids camp, which is a wonderful program for kids to get out on the water and learn to sail. So there’s a lot of things going on. Certainly the future is bright for the sport.”
