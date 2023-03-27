svh-202303xx-news-Train-Derailment-1.jpg
Two train engines and at least one other car derailed early March 16 near the Swinomish Casino and Lodge.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

The train derailment near the Swinomish Casino and Lodge on March 16 was caused by the train striking a piece of equipment, according to the Federal Railroad Administration.

The administration's Deputy Director of Public Affairs Warren Flatau said in an email that the train struck what is called a fixed derail device that protects the BNSF Railway bridge that crosses the Swinomish Channel.


