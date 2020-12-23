State Rep. Alex Ramel, D-Bellingham, was elected by House Democrats as deputy majority whip Dec. 17, beginning with the 2021 legislative session.
Democrats are the majority in the state House of Representatives. He will serve as deputy majority whip through 2023.
Ramel was appointed to the House in January by county commissioners in the 40th District; he succeeded Jeff Morris, who resigned to work for a technology firm. Ramel won election in November to a full term. He was previously president of the Kulshan Community Land Trust.
As deputy majority whip, his responsibilities will include working with Majority Whip Marcus Riccelli, D-Spokane, and members to bring legislation to the floor, count votes, and understand where the majority caucus stands on bills.
“The whip’s job is to work with other Democratic House members to see where they stand and help develop consensus around legislation as it moves forward in the process,” Ramel said after his election to the leadership position. “I am excited to work with the other members of the leadership team to advance the priorities of the Democratic caucus. While we might all be Democrats, we represent unique and diverse districts across the state and it will be my role to help get our caucus on the same page.”
The 40th Legislative District covers parts of Skagit County, including Anacortes, portions of Whatcom County and all of San Juan County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.