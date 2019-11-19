Island Hospital’s tax levy will bring in about $30,000 more next to year to help pay for hospital equipment and facility upgrades, but taxpayers will be paying less per $100,000 of assessed value.
The hospital board of commissioners approved a property tax levy increase of 1% at its meeting last week, which is the most state law allows it to approve without voter approval.
With the 1% increase, the expense levy, which covers medical equipment and capital upgrades, will bring in a little more than $3.1 million next year, an increase over the $2.98 million this year.
The levy rate, though, is going down, because assessed values went up so much across the district.
The assessed values went up at a faster rate than the levy rate, hospital CFO Elise Cutter said.
The assessed value of the hospital’s district went up 7%. The levy bond rates are each going down. So taxpayers will pay $83.39 per $100,000 to the hospital, a 4.1% decrease from the $86.97 per $100,000 it paid last year.
The hospital’s bond levy will also collect a little more next year. That bond, passed by voters in the early 2000s, covered construction of a new hospital. That amount covers debt service (interest and principal payments), Cutter said. That will bring in an estimated $2.54 million next year (an increase from roughly $2.48 million this year).
That bond will be paid off in 2028, at which point the hospital will only have one active tax levy, unless voters approve another by then, Cutter said.
Voters approved a levy increase for the maintenance and operations levy in 2017. That increase meant a new roof for the hospital, originally built in 1962.
“That only happened because of the generosity of taxpayers,” she said.
Using district tax dollars wisely is a priority for the hospital, Cutter said.
“We are using those dollars to improve our patient care and improve service to community,” she said.
