A shortage of homes for sale continues to drive up home prices in Anacortes and in Skagit County, according to the Northwest Multiple Listing Service.
The median closing price in Anacortes in February: $619,350, exceeding January’s $579,950.
Months of inventory dipped below one month in February. “Months of Inventory” is a real estate industry measure of how long existing homes on the market will last assuming no more listings are added. Also considered is the rate at which homes sell based on the average of the last 12 months of sales.
February began with 24 active listings, compared to 53 the same time last year; and 33 new listings were added through the month, compared to 36 in February 2020, according to the Northwest MLS.
There were 26 closed sales in February, the same as in February 2020. February ended with 41 sales still pending, compared to 40 the same month a year earlier.
Countywide, there were enough homes for sale to sustain the market for half a month, according to the Northwest MLS. In Skagit County — these figures include Anacortes’ — there were 147 new listings in February, down from 180 in February 2020; 89 active listings entering the month, down from 259; 164 pending sales at month’s end, down from 194; and 132 closed sales, up from 110. The median closing price was $455,500, up from $405,000, the Northwest MLS reported.
Kelli Lang of RE/MAX Gateway in Anacortes reported selling a three-bedroom. two-bath, 1,302-square-foot rambler on G Avenue for $450,000 — in four days. A home on 35th Street — three bedrooms, three baths, 2,229 square feet and listed for $575,000 — sold in nine days.
James Young, director of the Runstad Center for Real Estate Studies at the University of Washington, said in an earlier interview that several factors are driving home sales in Anacortes: One, profits from home sales in communities like Seattle and Gig Harbor are often enough to put a sizable down payment on a larger home here. Two, more buyers found during the COVID-19 pandemic that they were able to work from home or decided on early retirement. Three, low interest rates on mortgages. And, four, a decline in active listings that has led demand to exceed supply.
“It makes a place like Anacortes really popular,” Young said. “You’ve got a lifestyle alternative that’s hard to beat: It’s a seaside community with a vibrant main street and a working waterfront. It’s a beautiful place to be year-round.”
