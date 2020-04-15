The pandemic’s effect on the Anacortes real estate market began taking shape in March, as median closing prices and the number of new and active listings dropped compared to March the previous year.
The number of new listings dropped from 70 in March 2019 to 47 in March this year, according to the Northwest Multiple Listing Service, which tracks real estate data in Western Washington. The number of total active listings dropped from 107 to 75, the Northwest MLS reported.
The number of closed sales in March matched that of a year ago, at 34, though the median closing price dropped from $509,000 to $450,625.
The number of pending sales at March’s end dropped from 61 to 28. But an economist and a real estate agent say Anacortes has affordability — compared to metropolitan areas — and quality of life, and that those drops are not harbingers of what’s to come in April.
“There’s been a lot of activity in April,” said Kelli Lang of RE/MAX Gateway in Anacortes. “There were 14 new listings from April 1-14 — that’s one new listing a day. That’s not bad. We had 15 listings go pending, and some had multiple offers. I just listed a house for $450,000 and had seven or eight showings in three days. I’m pleasantly surprised at what’s been happening in April.”
The prices of the new listings range from $479,000 to $1.3 million, according to a market summary she supplied. There’s one contingent sale for $459,000. The prices of eight pending sales range from $429,000 to $1 million. Six sales are pending inspection and range from $365,000 to $456,833. Eight sales have closed for prices ranging from $364,000 to $825,000.
Protecting the local real estate market from the full effects of the pandemic: retirement income and employment at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island and the refineries on March’s Point.
Economist James Young, research director at University of Washington’s Runstad Center for Real Estate Studies, said other factors are in Anacortes’ favor. “Demand,” he said. “There are still a lot of people in the bigger cities who are going to want to sell and move up there. Anacortes has the quality of life people want. And compared to California and Seattle, it’s affordable. Anacortes and Skagit County should outperform (other areas).”
Not so much for first-time home buyers, though, Young said. Some lenders are raising their criteria and asking for larger down-payments in order to minimize their financial risk during the pandemic.
The pandemic has also changed how people go about viewing homes to buy.
Lang said she meets with her clients via Zoom. Before viewing a home, the potential buyer must fill out a questionnaire regarding health and recent travel, Lang said. Potential buyer and agent wear booties and gloves. Doors to closets, cupboards and pantries are left open to minimize touching. Only one person at a time can go in with the agent.
And showings are only provided to serious buyers. “No looky-loos,” Lang said.
