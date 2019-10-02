Things are looking a little different at the Anacortes Public Library, which resumed regular hours Tuesday.
The library has new carpeting on its lower level. Staff took the time the library was closed for recarpeting to rearrange some of the collections and improve the appearance of the library’s spaces, library Director Ruth Barefoot said.
Librarian Diana Farnsworth said of the changes, “I’m excited about how open it feels.”
During the library’s two-week closure, only library staff entered the main library, but a small library area with computers and limited service was offered in the library’s community meeting room and staff held pop-up libraries around town.
There are events every night this week in the library, and October is full of programs, she said.
“People should be able to find a reason to come and visit us,” she said.
The closure allowed not only for streamlining current library collections, but for looking at possible future improvements. Staff took one day to travel to Ferndale, Port Townsend and other libraries in the region to take a look at what they are doing.
The new carpet matches the carpet that the library installed last year upstairs. It has the library’s branded colors (chosen during an extensive branding process last fall) and is made up of carpet tiles that can be replaced as needed.
There is also the option to put in tiles to help with way-finding, like to the children’s department, Barefoot said. That process will wait until the new design for the children’s area is in place so that the carpet tiles will match, she said.
Changes planned in that area of the library include an expanded teen zone, which is underway.
Reference books now have a new home, and nonfiction books were condensed to create more space next to the existing teen area. Right now, the area is cramped and young patrons often need to sit on the floor, Farnsworth has said in the past. She said this week that the area is already much improved.
Books on CD were moved downstairs next to movies and other media. In their place at the top of the stairs is the maritime collection that used to be downstairs. The new location means more room for the display and a more visible place for a collection that is so full of information, Barefoot said.
The new book section of the library is also expanded.
Self-checkout machines received new sleek stands during the library closure. Two are located near the door, and another is in the children’s section.
