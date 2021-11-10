Harvey the harbor seal pup got a new start in life Wednesday in Anacortes, but he didn’t want to accept it right away.
The pup, roughly three or four months old, has been at the SeaLife Response, Rehabilitation and Research marine wildlife hospital in Des Moines near Federal Way since he was found injured on a Bellingham beach in July.
Since then, veterinarians and assistants have taken care of him and nursed him back to health. One eye was removed and the other is damaged, but Harvey can still see, hospital Executive Director and Veterinary Nurse Casey Mclean said.
“He has vision, so he can be released,” she said.
When the crews brought the pup carrier down to the water edge at Seafarers Memorial Park on Wednesday morning, he was a little hesitant to leave. He gingerly tested the waters and returned frequently to the shore.
As the crew from the animal hospital backed off the shore, though, he became more comfortable and went farther out. Another seal swam into the area shortly after he headed out into the water.
There are other seals living in the marina area, making this a good place for Harvey to get used to living in the wild again, Mclean said.
Harbor seal pups only live with their moms for four to six weeks, so most of their survival skills are innate. Harvey is still small, so he likely will make new friends in the water that can show him where to eat and where he can safely visit a beach or rocky shore.
SeaLife Response, Rehabilitation and Research has been open since April. Since then, it has taken in 40 patients, many of whom have been re-released into the water, Mclean said. The majority have been harbor seals, especially young ones. Seal pups start showing up on beaches in April or May and can continue to be seen through this time of year, when they are still growing and need an occasional break.
When they are up on the beach, the seal pups are vulnerable. Dog attacks are common at that young age, Mclean said. Pups can be left alone by their mother for up to 24 hours, and inquisitive dogs, especially off-leash, can come up to them. Mclean said she’s not sure if a dog or some other animal attacked Harvey, but she did remind people to keep dogs close during seal pup season.
Harvey first arrived thanks to the West Coast Marine Mammal Stranding Network. When someone found him on a Bellingham beach, they called the stranding network.
It became clear that Harvey needed some extra help, so the network stabilized the young pup and took him to the animal hospital, which is the Pacific Northwest’s only marine wildlife hospital.
Harvey underwent eye surgeries by veterinary surgeons at the Veterinary Specialty Center of Seattle and then spent more than 100 days at the animal hospital before his release in Anacortes.
Mclean said the goal is always to release the animal within 20-30 miles of where they were found, and Anacortes was a good fit.
Harvey has a visual tag, so if someone sees him, doctors will be able to track him, but he has no satellite tracking, Mclean said.
This kind of work helps marine mammal populations and helps scientists and doctors get a better picture of what’s going on in the ocean, Mclean said.
