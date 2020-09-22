The Skagit County fire marshal has lifted its county-wide recreational burn ban, due to improved moisture levels. The move follows the Northwest Clean Air Agency decision to lift its Stage 2 burn ban in Skagit, Island and Whatcom counties, which included recreational fires and home heating with wood stoves.
For Anacortes, recreational fires such as fires fueled by firewood or charcoal briquettes if a valid city burn permit is obtained.
Burning of nonapproved materials is prohibited.
The Northwest Clean Air Agency bans were in effect for 10 days as air quality reached unhealthy levels due to wildfire smoke in Washington, Oregon and California. The air cleared this past weekend, and air monitoring maps at wasmoke.blogspot.com showed a return to “good” levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.