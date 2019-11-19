An unstable recycling market worldwide could soon hit Anacortes residents directly in the wallet.
Waste Management, the company that provides recycling service in Anacortes, has asked for a change to its contract, which expires in 2025. The proposal includes a 10% price increase as well as a shorter list of accepted recyclable materials.
Mayor Laurie Gere, via an email, said there were no updates or responses to the Waste Management proposal at this time, just that the proposed contract change is scheduled to be before the City Council on Nov. 18 as a discussion item. The company will make a presentation about recycling and changes to the global and national markets, Gere said.
While the Waste Management increase would
amount to 95 cents per month per customer, the reduction in what it hauls away means more items being put into garbage cans. The rate increase is less than $12 per year, but doesn’t take into account the city’s cost of dealing with more trash. There is no word on how much extra trash there would be or how it would affect costs to the city — and its customers.
Residents now using the smaller 21-gallon garbage carts may find that they won’t hold all their trash. The city currently offers a 32-gallon cart for an extra $7.73 per month.
An upgrade at current rates plus the higher recycling rate would mean an increase of more than $100 a year for a residential customer.
The Waste Management proposal, made last December, is in response to the decreasing value of recyclables and shortage of sustainable markets after China’s ban on the import of mixed paper and plastics, according to documents provided to the council by Michelle Metzler, public sector manager of the Pacific Northwest area for Waste Management.
Because the company has a contract with the city, the City Council must approve the changes before they can be made.
Waste Management was first scheduled to present an update to the council on Nov. 4, but was postponed because of a full docket.
“My hope is we will have an informed discussion after hearing the presentation,” Gere said.
For now, recycling will be collected as usual despite the company’s inability to find a long-term market for many of the recyclables it hauls away. Problematic materials include frozen food boxes, juice boxes, empty aerosol cans, plastic cups and plastic food and beverage containers. Many of these items are now considered to be contaminated — i.e., not clean enough to be recycled.
“The issue is that we don’t see stable long-term markets for those materials,” said Jackie Lang, spokeswoman for the company.
Waste Management is optimistic the eventual transition will be smooth and that education outreach will occur when the changes are finalized, Lang said.
Councilman Brad Adams, speaking about the last time Waste Management came before the council in December, said the council was “hesitant to agree to any increase in the contract price.” But he said the list of recyclables may have to change.
Meanwhile, Friends of Skagit Beaches is trying to help people find ways to reduce their waste and recycle beyond what goes into a curbside bin.
In a 36-page guide titled “Beyond the Bin,” the group compiled recycling resources ranging from tips on reducing chemical usage to an alphabetical list of outlets that accept a wide range of household items for recycling.
Betty Carteret, board member of Friends of Skagit Beaches, researched and compiled information for the guide. She said there were more resources available than most would expect, even herself.
“I didn’t realize there were so many different places that were available for different things,” she said.
For example, there’s an entire page in the guide on where to recycle batteries. It includes 24 drop-off locations for four different kinds of batteries in five towns.
Copies of “Beyond the Bin” are available at libraries around the county and for download at skagitbeaches.org.
