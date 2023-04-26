Since retiring from her job as a web developer, Janice Chapman of Anacortes has enjoyed taking her boat to Fisherman Bay off Lopez Island in the summer and traveling south in the winter in search of warmth.
However, during the spring and fall, she can be found traveling with the American Red Cross helping with various disasters.
Most recently she returned from a stint in a logistical warehouse in Arkansas outside a town hit hard by tornadoes.
“I’m supporting those who support others,” she said.
According to the American Red Cross website, the organization responds to more than 60,000 disasters each year, and 95% of disaster relief workers are volunteers.
While a Red Cross volunteer could easily spend six months at disaster sites, Chapman said she usually limits herself to one month in the spring and one in the summer.
“I am retired, and I do still need to live my life,” she said.
Chapman also helps the Red Cross with web-based tasks such as maintaining profiles.
She got involved with the Red Cross in 2014. Much has changed since then, from technology to the frequency of disasters.
She has deployed to disaster zones more often than usual in the past year because of how many disasters have hit, such as tornadoes and flooding.
Tornadoes and hurricanes have been worse, and she expects to see wildfires starting up soon, as well.
The COVID-19 pandemic was a major challenge, as the organization had to figure out how to do many of its operations virtually when possible.
While Chapman said she thinks that being able to handle some logistics virtually has made the Red Cross slightly more productive, she still prefers the boots-on-the-ground approach.
The American Red Cross mission is to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies, and Chapman said that knowing she can help do that keeps her going to disaster after disaster.
“Knowing that I’m doing good ... knowing the look on a child’s face when she says ‘Thank you for being here,’” Chapman said.
If there’s one thing the Red Cross has taught Chapman, it’s to be flexible because disasters are never convenient, she said.
“There’s always something to do, and there’s a lot of hurry up and wait,” Chapman said.
