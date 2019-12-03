The Anacortes High School boys basketball team played its first home game of the season Tuesday in the newly renovated gym. The renovation resulted in a refurbished gym floor and new bleachers. The rest of the third phase of the Anacortes High School project, which includes the theater, music rooms and the career and technical wing, will open after the semester break in late January. Results of the basketball game weren’t available at press time. The boys host another home game at 7:15 p.m. Friday against Arlington. The girls host their first home game at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.
