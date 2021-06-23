The Samish Longhouse held a grand reopening Friday morning following an extensive renovation done over the past year.
Samish Nation Chairman Tom Wooten said the renovation created a “showpiece facility” that will serve the strong need for early childcare service in the area.
“I think it’s a win-win for not only the Samish but also for the city of Anacortes,” he said.
The program provides childcare for children ages 1 to 5 years on the island, regardless of Samish Nation membership. It also is home to a Head Start program, which is free for eligible families.
The pandemic led the program to offer remote services, which was an ideal time to complete the renovations, said Longhouse Director Tonya Portwine said.
“We are most excited to get children back in their space,” Portwine said. Head Start programs began in May but a full reopening is anticipated in July.
The renovations were designed to improve health safety at the facility, including a room dedicated to health, touch-free sinks and towel dispensers and a hallway to add an additional layer between the rooms, which also have new paint and floors.
Outside, the renovation added a new fence and playground equipment and also replaced woodchips with cushioned artificial turf. A new vegetable garden provides a learning opportunity for children and a chance to connect with Samish Longhouse’s kitchen staff.
“The kids are absolutely loving it,” said Sarah Closson, family advocate for the center.
Closson is most excited to get back to connecting families with the resources they need.
Wooten said his own daughters went to the Samish Longhouse around the time the Samish were regaining recognition as a tribe from the U.S. federal government. The longhouse building was one of the first Samish-owned and has been expanded multiple times.
The facility’s renovation goes in tandem with plans to develop a nearby property, the former site of the D Avenue Nursery, to expand their childcare service facilities.
“I’m lobbying hard to keep the name ‘D Avenue Nursery’ to preserve the name in the community,” Wooten said.
Wooten said the expansion would effectively double their service and bring in more community partners.
