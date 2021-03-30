The end of the pandemic may be approaching, but area leaders are still encouraging people to stay safe, take precautions and work toward recovery.
U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen (D-Everett) joined Anacortes Mayor Laurie Gere and Skagit County Public Health Communicable Disease and Environmental Health Manager Polly Dubbel for a virtual town hall Saturday afternoon to discuss what the American Rescue Plan means for this area.
The town hall ran into some technical issues, but the video of the town hall is on YouTube for anyone who wants to watch.
The event focused on the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11. The $1.9a trillion economic stimulus bill will have a huge impact for Washington state, Skagit County and Anacortes, Larsen said.
“It’s pretty clear the economy is starting to recover, but we also know that our neighbors here in Washington state are still hurting from the pandemic,” he said.
Summing up the American Rescue Plan, Larsen said the act “is going to get shots in people’s arms, it’s going to get money in people’s pockets, it’s going to help our schools reopen safely and get kids back in school, and it’s going to put people back to work.”
A lot of the money coming into the area is via the economic impact payments many families recently received. The newest round of payments are $1,400 per person, added to the $600 received at the beginning of the year and $2,000 last year.
Those who believe they are eligible but who have not yet received payments can check the IRS website, Larsen said.
The act also extends the additional $300 a week those who are on unemployment are receiving.
Money coming in to help people and getting schools back open have been big priorities in Anacortes, Gere said.
The plan will bring about $2.1 million into the Anacortes School District to help with costs associated with the pandemic and with bringing back students, Larsen said.
It also has almost $2.9 million for the City of Anacortes.
The money is a tremendous help for Anacortes, Gere said. Not only has the city lost revenue due to a decrease in sales tax revenue, many families and businesses are in arrears when it comes to utility bills, Gere said.
This money can help with that.
It is also going to go to help people who can’t pay their rent and to provide affordable housing help, as well as supporting small businesses and help toward reopening the Anacortes Senior Activity Center.
More of the money will go to help support continuing virtual programs through city departments such as the library and Parks and Recreation; to help with IT infrastructure as people continue to work from home; and to take care of city first responders.
There is also city equipment that was scheduled to be replaced last year but wasn’t, Gere said. That can now be purchased.
She also talked about what’s coming up in terms of events and activities in Anacortes.
The Anacortes Arts Festival is planning some sort of event in August, but organizers aren’t sure yet what that will look like.
As for the Fourth of July, something will happen.
“I ordered fireworks,” Gere said. “We aren’t sure whether we will have to block off access to beaches so people have to watch in their cars or if we can have a parade, but we didn’t want to go another year without Fourth of July fireworks.”
The act contains $20 billion to establish a national vaccination program as vaccine rollout continues. The goal is to get everyone the vaccine as soon as possible, Larsen said.
That will help open back up communities and help support area businesses, he said.
Dubbel talked a little about Skagit County cases and access to vaccinations. The county is working with many partners who are administering the vaccine, including hospitals and private pharmacies.
She said the county is excited to be able to serve more people, though there has been a shortage of doses of the vaccine.
