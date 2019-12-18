U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Everett, said Friday he’ll vote to impeach President Trump on both articles approved earlier that day by the House Judiciary Committee.
The House is expected to vote on impeachment today. And then, life will go on in the nation’s capital where, according to Larsen, there is more bipartisan cooperation on issues than one might think in watching the impeachment hearings.
“The truth of it is, there is a lot of bipartisan cooperation going on,” he said after touring Dakota Creek Industries in Anacortes. “I think we’ll have a strong bipartisan vote on a U.S.-Canada-Mexico trade deal. I think there will be a bipartisan vote on the larger spending bill.”
He added, “We’re going to vote on impeachment, (and) we’re going to pass the president’s top-priority trade bill which helps the men and women of Washington state, as well. It’s politically good for me to do as well, but I’m voting for it because it’s good policy for Washington state.”
Both of those votes can happen because both sides “are focused on policy and trying to move things forward.”
The House Judiciary Committee voted along party lines — all Democrats in favor, all Republicans opposed — to forward two articles of impeachment to the full House of Representatives for a vote. The articles, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, allege President Trump wrongly sought the assistance of a foreign government, Ukraine, in investigating Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, in exchange for military aid and a White House visit; and that he prevented subpoenaed officials from testifying before a House committee.
If the House votes to impeach the president, a trial will take place in the U.S. Senate. A two-thirds vote in the Senate is required to convict and remove a president from office.
Two presidents have been impeached in U.S. history; neither were convicted: 17th President Andrew Johnson, for firing Secretary of War Edwin Stanton; and 42nd President Bill Clinton, for lying under oath about his sexual relationship with a White House intern, for lying in a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by another woman and for obstruction of justice.
“I support the impeachment of the president,” Larsen said of Trump. “The evidence is clear: he wanted something for something else, and that something he wanted was an investigation of a political opponent that would have favored himself instead of the nation, and in exchange he would free up this aid.
“In my view, he didn’t have a choice to hold onto the aid. Congress actually put that in the Armed Services bill. Congress actually funded this; we wanted to do this. In my view, the administration didn’t have any right to hold back aid anyway, but he used it as a tool to try to get the new president of Ukraine to investigate a political opponent of our own president, and that’s not right. That’s an abuse of power. On top of that, they obstructed the congressional investigation. I’ll be voting yes on both articles of impeachment.”
However, Larsen said the partisan rancor seen during the impeachment hearings is not indicative of the relationship between most members of the House.
“I have great relationships with my Republican colleagues,” said Larsen, who is a member of the House Armed Services Committee and the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.
“I work with (Alaska Republican) Don Young on a lot of things. I work with (Republican) Mike Gallagher from Wisconsin on Armed Services issues and (Republican) Garret Graves from Louisiana on aviation issues. I think it’s important to be able to maintain relationships with colleagues on the other side of the aisle, even though we might have differences on some other things.”
