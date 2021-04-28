A 45-year-old man faces charges of assaulting Anacortes police officers during an altercation on April 20.
Two officers were bitten and one was kicked while trying to take the man into Island Hospital for evaluation, according to police reports.
Jordan S. Hopper is scheduled to be arraigned at 9:30 a.m. May 4 in Skagit County Superior Court on three counts of third-degree assault on a law enforcement officer.
Police received calls just after 5 p.m. April 20 about a man acting strangely and striking an RV with a rock on Oakes Avenue.
An officer contacted Hopper, who was on a bike and reportedly asked that the officer speak with him at the police station. The officer followed him. Once there, Hopper said he needed medical attention and asked officers to follow him to Island Hospital. He tried to take his bicycle into the hospital and was told to leave it outside, which he was unwilling to do, according to the police report.
After he stated that his life was in danger, officers took him into protective custody to admit him for evaluation. He resisted, and an altercation ensued.
Hopper was treated for scrapes and bruises and then booked in the county jail. He was later released on his own recognizance, according to court documents.
The officer kicked in the face sustained a concussion and took time off to recover, Capt. Dave Floyd said Monday. That officer has since returned to work. The two officers who were bitten were treated at the hospital and returned to work.
