Rescue team working to reach climber on Mount Erie Staff Report Oct 19, 2021 A person was stuck Tuesday on the south-facing side of Mount Erie, according to Anacortes Police Department Chief Dave Floyd. Fire department officials and members of the U.S. Navy Search and Rescue team are out attempting to reach the climber, he said early Tuesday afternoon.
