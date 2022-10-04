The plentiful seaweed off the shores of Fidalgo and other surrounding islands has concentrated contaminants, according to a study published recently by a team at Western Washington University.
It's the same seaweed that is often eaten by area tribal members and kayakers looking for a snack.
The study found up to 162 chemical contaminants in three of the species of the edible seaweeds, which are bull kelp, bladderwrack and spiral bladderwrack. Those concentrations happened at 43 sites in the Salish Sea throughout the U.S. and Canada, according to a press release from the university.
In many of the sites, the concentrations were not high enough to hurt humans, but some sites had higher levels.
Chemicals include arsenic, cadmium, mercury, PCBs, lead and bezoapyrene.
The authors of the study are Principal Investigator and WWU Fairhaven College Research Associate Jennifer Hahn, WWU Professor and Chair of the Department of Environmental Sciences Ruth Sofield, and WWU Marine Scientist Kathy Van Alstyne. They recommended that people consume less than 5 grams of dried seaweed per day (or less than about 1.5 cups of fresh seaweed) from those higher-risk sites, the press release said.
The most contaminated seaweed was found near industry, like in the Victoria Harbor in British Columbia and Waterman Point near Bremerton, according to the release.
The study came about because tribal members asked whether the seaweed was safe to eat. Hahn gathered most of the samples via kayak or small boat, then WWU students prepared them to be tested, according to the release.
“These are traditional foods for many of the Coast Salish peoples,” Hahn said in the release. “But given the highly industrialized nature of many parts of the Salish Sea, they correctly had concerns about pollutant levels in the foods that they had traditionally harvested for so long."
The study also talked about the health benefits from eating the seaweed, including high fiber, low fat and many antioxidants.
“What we don’t want to get lost is how good seaweed is for you. It’s extraordinarily nutritious, and many folks are calling it ‘the new kale.’” Hahn said in the release. “But at the same time we need to be able to show anyone looking to harvest seaweed where they can do it most safely, and how much of it they should eat.”
