Several residents were appointed or reappointed Monday by Mayor Laurie Gere to city boards and commissions.
Several appointments required the confirmation of the City Council; council members voted 6-0 in favor of all appointments needing confirmation.
Anacortes Arts Commission
• Terry MacDonald, term ending Nov. 30, 2022.
• Lisa Rhoades, term ending Nov. 30, 2022.
Civil Service Commission
• James English, alternate, term ending Dec. 31, 2022.
Forest Advisory Board
• Brian Wetcher, term ending Nov. 30, 2024.
Historic Preservation Board
• Carolyn Suryan, term ending Dec. 1, 2022. She succeeds Ken Hansen, who reached the two-term limit.
Library Board of Trustees
• John Shafer, term ending Dec. 31, 2024.
• Christina Hansen, term ending Dec. 31, 2024.
Museum Advisory Board
• Tom Kuhn, term ending Dec. 1, 2023.
• Gib Moore, term ending Dec. 1, 2023.
• Kay Reinhardt, term ending Dec. 1, 2023.
Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission
• Sara Nichols, term ending Oct. 31, 2024.
