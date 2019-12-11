Several residents were appointed or reappointed Monday by Mayor Laurie Gere to city boards and commissions.

Several appointments required the confirmation of the City Council; council members voted 6-0 in favor of all appointments needing confirmation.

Anacortes Arts Commission

• Terry MacDonald, term ending Nov. 30, 2022.

• Lisa Rhoades, term ending Nov. 30, 2022.

Civil Service Commission

• James English, alternate, term ending Dec. 31, 2022.

Forest Advisory Board

• Brian Wetcher, term ending Nov. 30, 2024.

Historic Preservation Board

• Carolyn Suryan, term ending Dec. 1, 2022. She succeeds Ken Hansen, who reached the two-term limit.

Library Board of Trustees

• John Shafer, term ending Dec. 31, 2024.

• Christina Hansen, term ending Dec. 31, 2024.

Museum Advisory Board

• Tom Kuhn, term ending Dec. 1, 2023.

• Gib Moore, term ending Dec. 1, 2023.

• Kay Reinhardt, term ending Dec. 1, 2023.

Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission

• Sara Nichols, term ending Oct. 31, 2024.

More from this section

Tags

Load comments