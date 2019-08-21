— This version corrects the attribution in the sixth paragraph. Don Measemer, city planning director, emailed Monday that he was “unaware” of direction being given to city staff to draft a proposed ordinance.
Seven residents have asked the Anacortes City Council to ban single-use plastic shopping bags, saying the bags are an environmental hazard.
“While plastics are bound to be part of our future, we can control the capacity — and we should so future generations are not paying for our mistakes,” said Grace Hill, president of the Anacortes High School Green Club and student representative on the Anacortes School Board.
Citing statistics from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Hill told the City Council on Aug. 12 that there are 165 million tons of plastics in the ocean, and by 2050 the weight of plastics in the ocean will exceed the weight of fish in the ocean.
“A ban on plastic bags will not only preserve biodiversity but will also sustain industry and create a better world for our future,” she said.
According to the National Council of State Legislatures, 16 states and the District of Columbia have adopted legislation banning or phasing out single-use plastic shopping bags. Similar legislation is in place in cities and counties in 28 states and U.S. territories, and bans have been instituted in other countries.
City Council members made no comments in response. Don Measemer, city planning director, emailed Monday that he was “unaware” of any direction being given to draft a proposed ordinance.
Local stores have long provided options in order to keep plastic bags out of the waste stream. Paper bags are available, and reusable cloth bags are available for purchase. Plastic bags can be returned to some stores, such as Safeway, for recycling.
But recycling rates are low, local environmental advocate Wayne Huseby told the City Council. He said local stores use 13,000 plastic bags every day to bag purchased items, and less than 2 percent are recycled.
Recycling itself is a problem now, as well. Callie Martin, waste reduction and recycling education specialist for Skagit County, said China stopped accepting U.S. plastics for recycling two years ago, and “the market for plastics fell out entirely from under us. National collections businesses are still struggling to find a market” for recyclable plastics.
In addition, plastics turned in for recycling still get back into the environment, Martin said. It’s a long journey for trash and recyclables to get from the curb to landfills or recycling centers “and on that journey there are great opportunities for that plastic to get into the environment.”
Many plastics find their way to the ocean. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, plastic trash and particles “are now found in most marine and terrestrial habitats, including the deep sea, Great Lakes, coral reefs, beaches, rivers, and estuaries.”
John Strathman of Guemes Island said he has kayaked around the San Juan Islands and once kayaked from Ketchikan, Alaska, to Guemes. “I see plastic in the ocean all the time, and some of it is shopping bags,” he said.
He and Huseby talked to local store managers and found no resistance to a ban on plastic bags, he said. Managers said they were expecting a ban at some point, and more customers bringing reusable bags.
One resident spoke against a ban. Douglas Thurber said plastic bags are made following conditions set by the EPA, have “recycle, reduce, reuse” printed on them, and are made in the U.S. He said it’s up to consumers to do the right thing and recycle or switch to reusable bags.
He also said plastic bags are anything but single use. He uses his bags to line his trash can, package leftover food, carry his wet swimsuit home after a swim, and even pick up after his dog.
Thurber did point out an alternative: Compostable plastic bags that are made from vegetable products. “They’ve been available for years,” he said.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.