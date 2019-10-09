After the state ferry Kaleetan arrived at 10:10 a.m. Oct. 3, motorists from nearby neighborhoods waited for a break in the stream of ferry-related traffic so they could make left turns onto Oakes Avenue.
“We’re standing here now, and we can witness it’s very difficult to do a left turn out of either of these two communities,” San Juan Passage resident Richard Beattie said, referring to his neighborhood and Clearidge across the street. “And there’s no left-turn lane in the middle.”
That should soon change as work begins on a traffic roundabout here — a majority of it paid for with federal funds.
“Frankly, a roundabout is going to make life so much easier for everybody, with very minimal impacts on through traffic,” Beattie said.
Steve Lange, an engineering technician for the City of Anacortes, said the project will go out to bid this month. Puget Sound Energy will move a power pole at the entrance to San Juan Passage the week of Oct. 22, and the city will replace about 300 feet of asbestos-concrete water pipe on Oakes Avenue with ductile iron pipe.
The roundabout contract is expected to be awarded in November, Lange said; the project start date will depend on the schedule agreed to in the contract, but the project is expected to be completed by April 1, Lange said.
The intersection will remain open during roundabout construction, and traffic will be controlled by flaggers. Lange recommends Clearidge residents who want to get to town take a route of Glasgow Way, Anaco Beach Road, Kingsway, Jasper Way, Pennsylvania Avenue, Anacopper Mine Road, then Oakes Avenue. Lange said a fire access road into San Juan Passage may be opened to give residents another way into their neighborhood.
The roundabout will have stamped-brick pavement and a landscaped center that may feature art. Crosswalks will be installed, featuring blinking yellow safety lights that can be activated by pedestrians.
The roundabout will cost about $1.27 million, with $900,000 covered by a federal grant and the remainder by local matching funds using transportation impact fees, Lange said.
The San Juan Passage/Clearidge roundabout on Oakes Avenue will be the sixth roundabout in Anacortes.
The others are at Sharpes Corner, Commercial Avenue and Highway 20, R Avenue and 22nd Street, D Avenue and 32nd Street, and Pennsylvania Avenue and 12th Street. More are planned, Lange said.
Survey and design work has been done for a roundabout at M Avenue and 32nd Street for a project that should get underway in a couple of years, Lange said. A roundabout at R Avenue and 30th Street could be designed in 2021.
“People are pretty used to roundabouts now,” said San Juan Passage resident Richard Spiegel, who’s predicting no learning curve will be needed for motorists negotiating Anacortes’ newest roundabout. “If it was 10 years ago — if it was a brand new thing and people had never seen them before — that would be one thing. But with the roundabout at Sharpes Corner and others in town, they should be used to them by now.”
“I’m very pleased,” he said, “That it’s a real struggle to get out of here and turn left is obvious. The roundabout will slow everything down — and slow speeding traffic down.”
