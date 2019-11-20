The Port of Anacortes is moving ahead with its redevelopment plans for the North and West basins adjacent to Cap Sante Marina, which will include an event center and port offices.
Environmental cleanup of three waterfront sites continues. Exporting at the Marine Terminal is outperforming budgeted expectations. Properties have been acquired adjacent to the airport and on March’s Point for manufacturing uses.
But when it comes to the Transit Shed, several residents at a public meeting Thursday, Nov. 14, expressed concern over losing public use of the waterfront landmark.
Port Executive Director Dan Worra gave his annual State of the Port address at the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Swinomish Lodge, followed by a community meeting and a separate community roundtable at the Transit Shed.
Port officials gave a progress report on the port’s redevelopment plans, which call for the port offices to move from the Transit Shed to Cap Sante Marina, with the Transit Shed returned to industrial marine use. Port officials want to create more space at the Marine Terminal for the marine industry — the idea being it could mean creation of more jobs.
“It’s such a treasure here,” Karen Thompson of Anacortes said of the Transit Shed. “You cannot replicate this building … It’s going to break a lot of hearts. It belongs to the citizens, in my mind, not just the port.”
The port has rented the warehouse portion of the Transit Shed for public and private events since 2010. It’s a venue for the Anacortes Arts Festival, Bier on the Pier & Spring Wine Festival, Anacortes Schools Foundation Holiday Fundraiser, Veterans Day and a Christmas concert.
Robin Dalton of Anacortes said an event center and hotel near Cap Sante Marina would cause traffic congestion in that area (Worra said earlier in the day that the hotel “is on the back burner”). Dalton and other speakers said the port could move its offices to other property it owns, making the Transit Shed available for both marine and public uses.
“I get it — yes, it’s nice to have a conference once in a while that’s on the water in a pretty place,” Dalton said of the proposed event center and port offices at Cap Sante. “But the impact of that over the rest of the community, having to drive around just trying to get to the marina — it’s just frustrating.”
Dalton proposed the port use the O Avenue laydown area for port offices and an event center. That site was developed by the port as a place for Marine Terminal tenants to store materials.
Anacortes Chamber of Commerce President Stephanie Hamilton, who moderated the public meeting, talked about conflicts she’s seen between large public events and work being performed by marine-related businesses on the dock.
“I love this building. I put on a beer festival, there’s 1,200 people a day, this is a working dock, so every 20 minutes I have to yell, ‘The crab man cometh!’ and get people out of the way so that they can go and do their job.” she said. “So, there is that issue and I worry all the time. On a sunny day, it gets really crowded out there.”
The Marine Terminal consists of Pier 1, Pier 2 and Curtis Wharf. At Pier 1 is the Transit Shed, Dakota Creek Shipyard’s floating dry dock, moorage and a seafood processing area. Pier 2 hosts the exporting of dry bulk cargoes. Curtis Wharf provides periodic moorage for small cruise ships and other commercial users.
The port also owns Cap Sante Marina, Anacortes Airport and numerous leased properties, among them the state ferry landing. The port’s 2020 budget predicts operating revenues of $17.8 million and operating expenses of $15.1 million.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.