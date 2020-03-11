An apartment building should get an additional floor if it guarantees a percentage of apartments will meet the federal and city definitions of affordable housing.
Buildings of 40 or more feet should be built only where neighboring buildings are the same height.
Roof decks should not be allowed on buildings over a certain height.
Those were among the suggestions made by residents Feb. 25 at a meeting in the City Hall Council Chambers regarding the moratorium on building height bonuses in the R4 zone west of Commercial Avenue.
The moratorium expires April 21. The City Council is expected to extend it to give an ad hoc committee — City Council members Christine Cleland-McGrath, Carolyn Moulton and Ryan Walters, and Planning Commissioners Jeff Graf and Ward McKenzie — time to recommend to the Planning Commission an amendment to the Comprehensive Plan or buildings regulations, followed by public input, City Council review and adoption.
Last fall, the council adopted a building height bonus in the R4 multi-family zone, the Commercial zone and the Central Business District to encourage the development of apartments to meet demand, with a portion being smaller apartments — the idea being smaller would be less costly.
After public opposition to a five-story apartment building planned for 18th Street and O Avenue, amid mostly one- and two-story single-family homes, the council imposed the moratorium on additional construction while it studies the suitability of the height bonus in residential neighborhoods.
Residents reviewed and posted sticky notes on concept boards outlining several options put forth by city staff:
• Rezone the half-block between the Commercial zone and O Avenue from R4 to Commercial.
• Modify applicability of the bonus height provisions to apply only to the R4 study area east of O Avenue.
• Modify applicability of the bonus height provisions to terminate at the east side of N Avenue.
• Eliminate bonus height provisions for the entire R4 study area.
• Tie bonus height to mandatory affordable housing/rent control units (no small unit option)
• Do not allow roof decks on buildings over a certain height.
• Refine design standards to mitigate increased height impacts on streetscape and adjacent properties.
One unforeseen consequence of the moratorium: Plans for 20 affordable apartments and a child care center proposed on 26th Street by the Anacortes Family Center is over the allowed 40-foot building height limit, Executive Director Dustin Johnson said. Without the extra height, the ceiling heights would have to be lower and the roof flat. The apartments and child care are proposed to be funded by a sales tax measure approved by voters last month for the creation of affordable housing.
The height bonus is one tool the city developed in its 2019 building regulations update to encourage more housing development to accommodate the 6,000 additional residents expected to boost the city’s population by 2036. The city is planning for construction of 2,260 housing units, 971 of which need to be affordable.
To ensure an adequate number of rentals are within reach of local wage earners, the city created regulations for the construction of cottages, the use of accessory dwelling units for long-term rentals and the height bonus, which allows an additional 10 feet of building height if 25 percent of apartments are 600 square feet.
Some residents said the height bonus will fail to provide apartments that are within reach of people who work in town, even at 600 square feet.
The city also increased utility hookup and impact fees, increasing the cost of multifamily residential construction which, some speakers said, will dissuade builders from building apartments in Anacortes.
“The impact fees are a sin,” resident Ed Gegen said. Holding up an information sheet made available by the city at the meeting, he said, “This shows a $97,000 impact fee for a 10-unit apartment complex. I’m not a builder, but as a builder that scares me … If you at least reduce those impact fees, I’d be more willing to build in Anacortes, I’d be more willing to build lower-income housing in Anacortes.”
He asked the city to consider at least spreading the impact fees out over a period of 15-20 years.
Walt Guterbock said the availability of rentals will lead to lower rents.
“One of the things I love about Anacortes, one of the reasons we moved here, is it’s a balanced community,” Guterbock said. “It has industry, tourism, interesting shops and, of course, it’s in a beautiful area.
“I would not like to see (Anacortes) just become an expensive enclave for retirees. We’d like to have the people who work here — teachers, cops, firefighters, nurses — be able to live here,” he said. “And one of the ways you make housing affordable is to increase supply. It’s strictly a matter of supply and demand. And one of the ways you do that under our (Comprehensive) Plan, since we can’t annex land outside the city, is to increase density.
Ruth Lebrun, a nurse, said she accepts that Anacortes’ population will grow, but she cautioned the city to consider traffic and safety impacts from growth.
“My point is livability and sustainability in our town,” she said. “I walk to work every day. I walk down 22nd Street, I pass the middle school and go to the hospital and walk home. I stay on the sidewalk, I use the crosswalks. I’ve almost been hit twice. That’s with my degree of caution, which is great, and our current density . …
“With high density and more traffic on M Avenue, we’re courting disaster there,” Lebrun said.
ONLINE: For information about the moratorium and related documents, to submit comments, and to be notified of upcoming meetings, go to anacorteswa.gov/1133/8412/Moratorium—-Ord-3054.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.