The path to services for those struggling with poverty, addiction and homelessness can be difficult to follow, but Jordy Pratt is hoping to help people find their way.
The new community resource manager at the Anacortes Family Center will work with local groups and organizations to connect with people who are either homeless or facing homelessness.
“There is a great need,” Pratt said.
She is working on building connections with the Anacortes Fire Department, Police Department, area churches and other groups. She wants people to know who to call when they meet someone in need.
She is also running the center’s hotel/motel voucher program. Sometimes, people need a place to stay for a night or two, Pratt said. They can call into the hotel/motel line to see if they qualify for a voucher for a place to stay.
Having one staff member in charge of that line is essential to help ensure consistency and help people find the services they need, Anacortes Family Center Executive Director Dustin Johnson said.
Pratt said she also wants to build up relationships with Anacortes hotels and motels that might be able to provide rooms.
She is currently a student at Western Washington University, studying human services and planning to graduate next June. Originally, she went into the field to become a counselor.
After an internship at the Anacortes Family Center, though, her goals shifted.
“I wanted to be more proactive,” she said. “I wanted to listen to someone and help them determine their goals and make a plan.”
Pratt said she felt she could help people move forward.
The idea of the community resource manager position came out of a symposium over two years ago, Johnson said. A group of community leaders saw a need for someone to help people navigate the complicated web of social services.
“(Pratt) is a navigator of sorts — a guide to the complex puzzle that is social services,” Johnson said.
Mount Vernon added an embedded social worker within its police department. For Anacortes, this position at the family center, where clients feel more comfortable, works out well, he said.
“This helps people in a direct manner and is more sensitive to our clientele,” Johnson said.
Pratt also goes out into the community to find people who need help, he said. That outreach by someone connected to resources can help the center reach clients it normally could not, he said. If someone needs help getting into an addiction treatment center, for example, Pratt can help.
The idea is the lower the barriers to receiving help.
“It’s hard for people to access the system, especially people in crisis,” Johnson said.
