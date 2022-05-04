...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 2 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southerly winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and
Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 2 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
Crews work to remove the bowling sign from in front of the old San Juan Lanes site on April 25, 2022. The sign has been in Anacortes since the 1950s, though at a different location. Its most recent home was the bowling alley a 2821 Commercial Ave., which was razed in 2021.
The "Bowl" sign stands outside of the Phillips Building at Fourth and Commercial Avenue, where the bowling alley took up the second floor in this photo from 1960 or 1961, according to the Anacortes Museum.
The San Juan Lanes bowling alley sign stasnds out on a cloudy evening in this 2016 file photo. The sign was purchased from a salvage yard in late April 2022 by the owners of Dad's Diner. They wanted to save the sign for Anacortes and hope to use it on the side of their restaurant building.
ANACORTES — Last week, the large bowling pin-shaped sign that stood for decades outside of the former San Juan Lanes bowling alley came down, leading many residents to lament the loss of the landmark on social media.
Watching the removal was Fletcher McLean, who recalls sitting in his car under the sign before going to work at the bowling alley years ago.
He said he couldn’t have fathomed then that the bowling alley and its sign would someday be gone. The alley itself was torn down last year to make way for new development.
When McLean heard the sign had been taken to Skagit Building Salvage, he sprung into action.
He and his business partner Neil Stuchal own Dad’s Diner in town. McClean called the salvage yard, and Dad’s Diner bought the sign.
Now, they are working with the city to display it on the side of the Dad’s Diner building downtown.
This wouldn’t be the first time the roughly two-story building stood inside Commercial Avenue’s business district. In the 1950s, it was above a store in the Phillips Building on Fourth Street and Commercial Avenue.
In the 1960s, the alley moved to its last location at 28th Street and Commercial Avenue.
The owners sold the property in November 2020.
Though the building was razed the following year, the large bowling pin sign stayed up until last week.
It’s a landmark and has historical significance; it shouldn’t be anywhere but Anacortes, McLean said.
Once Dad’s Diner no longer has a need for that sign, it will offer it as a donation to the Anacortes Museum, he said.
“We want to preserve the integrity of the sign, the beauty of it,” he said.
The sign could bring a lot of warmth and attention to the downtown corridor, McLean said. This town is full of special places, and the community has been so supportive through the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
This sign will preserve something else for people to enjoy, he said.
“We want to give back to this community in the way it has given to us,” he said.
