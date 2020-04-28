Visiting state parks, boating, fishing, hunting and golfing will soon be activities Washington residents can take part in, according to Gov. Jay Inslee.
Inslee announced Monday that some restrictions on outdoor activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be lifted, starting May 5.
“This is a data-driven decision,” he said.
Day-use access to some state parks and state lands will reopen on that date, but not every park will open. Visit the state parks website for more information.
Leaders asked visitors to stay close to home, only take day trips and bring hygiene items.
Anyone participating in these activities should practice social distancing and stay home if they are experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms.
Golf is limited to two people in a group, unless everyone is from the same household, Inslee said. People playing in a two-some should remain at least 6 feet apart.
Activities like team sports and camping are not allowed.
“This is not a return to normal today,” Inslee said. “The virus is too rampant for that.”
He cautioned that restrictions could be reinstated if necessary.
