Former Camano Island Fire Chief Mike Ganz, who twice served as interim chief in Burlington after retiring as a full-time fire administrator, is serving as interim chief of the Anacortes Fire Department.
The Anacortes fire chief position has been vacant since Oct. 31, when then-chief Dave Oliveri departed after being placed on administrative leave by Mayor Laurie Gere. Assistant Fire Chief Jack Kennedy, who is also fire marshal, served as interim chief until Ganz’s arrival.
Gere introduced Ganz to the City Council on Monday, his first day on the job. Gere said later that Ganz will serve as interim chief for “the next couple months” at $85 an hour, with no benefits.
Meanwhile, recruiting for a permanent chief continues. “We have posted a position for permanent chief and hope to have that position filled by early spring,” Gere said.
Ganz thanked the mayor and council “for giving me the opportunity to help out,” adding, “I had a good day today meeting a lot of people; I look forward to meeting a lot more.”
Ganz retired in August 2014 from Camano Island Fire and Rescue after a 38-year career in fire service. Prior to that, he served as a lieutenant, captain and battalion chief in Bellevue, deputy chief of operations in Redmond and chief in Arlington, according to a department biography. He served nine years as Camano Island’s fire chief and, after retiring, served twice as interim fire chief in Burlington in 2015 and 2019.
At Camano Island, Ganz “helped implement a long-range capital facilities plan, passing bonds to meet construction standards for earthquake safety, integrating Emergency Medical Services into the fire district, and doubling the size of the department’s paid firefighting staff,” according to the Camano Island department’s announcement of his retirement.
