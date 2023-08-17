Lake Erie Coffee & Mercantile to host ribbon cutting Anacortes American Aug 17, 2023 Aug 17, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A ribbon cutting ceremony commemorating the grand opening of Lake Erie Coffee & Mercantile will take place on Aug. 24 at noon, according to an Anacortes Chamber of Commerce news release.The new business is located at 13260 Rosario Rd. Caleb Sprous can be reached at csprous@goanacortes.com, 573-292-9024. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Featured Local Savings Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Skagit County primary election results certified Roundabout motorcycle crash results in airlift of Anacortes man Anacortes man involved in fatal traffic collision Anacortes Police Department blotter for Aug. 4-10 Anacortes Food Co-op finds new home COVID-19 Updates Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
