Several road projects are proposed in summer 2020 in Anacortes.
• Pavement overlay on K Avenue from 12th to 20th streets.
• Pavement overlay on 20th Street from K to I avenues.
• If funding allows, pavement overlay on a section of Glasgow Way, Camano Place, Cypress Drive and Whidbey Court.
• Cape seal on March Point Road, South March Point Road, Thompson Road, and Reservation Road. Cape seal is chip seal covered with a slurry or a mixture of water, asphalt emulsion and aggregate. Cape seal smooths the road surface and prolongs the life of pavement by sealing it.
• Slurry seal on roads in a yet-to-be determined section of town.
• Construction of a single-lane roundabout at Oakes Avenue and Glasgow Way is expected to take place in spring.
In addition, the condition of roads will be surveyed and the Pavement Management Plan revised, according to City Engineer Eric Shjarback.
Meanwhile, preparations continue for a major road improvement project scheduled to begin in 2021: Commercial Avenue from 11th to 13th streets. The city will take public input on that project from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, in the Anacortes City Hall Council Chambers.
Project team members will be there to answer questions about designs intended to make Commercial Avenue a more pedestrian and bicycle friendly street, and to improve the visual appearance and economic vitality of the corridor from downtown south to the roundabout.
The first two blocks are funded for construction in 2021.
