Rosario Assisted Living undergoes COVID-19 outbreak

Rosario Assisted Living in Anacortes experienced a COVID-19 outbreak that included 32 cases since Dec. 1, including 16 staff out of a team of 105 and 16 out of 76 residents. One resident died at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bellingham, and another was hospitalized but had returned as of Monday, according to a Rosario administrator.
The outbreak started with a staff member, county officials said.
“Rosario (Assisted Living) has been effectively using rapid antigen tests to identify cases as soon as possible, however, the very nature of the COVID-19 virus continues to be the most difficult part — people are infectious two days before onset,” Lea Hamner, communicable disease and epidemiology lead for Public Health said in an emailed statement.
Ashley Starks, administrator of Rosario Assisted Living, said they have separated staff that have worked in units with positive cases from staff in other areas and have been testing them three times a week and the rest of staff and residents once a week.
Some staff are working double shifts to keep service going, Starks said. They are in daily contact with public health officials, she said.
Since the start of the outbreak, they upgraded PPE use from masks and gloves to include N95 masks, face shields and gowns.
“We would like to thank the community,” Starks said. “We have received an outpouring of support from family members.”
Robin Dale, CEO and president of the Washington Health Care Association, which represents long-term care facilities, said 70% of the state’s nursing homes are currently experiencing outbreaks.
“We just have to get through the next two months,” Dale said.
Hospital sees increase
Last week marked one of the highest weekly increases of positive COVID-19 cases Island Hospital has seen, with 21 cases added, but there were no new hospitalizations, hospital officials said.
Year to date, the hospital was up to 25 people hospitalized with the virus as of Monday. A previous report had that number at 26, but one of the patients turned out to be a false positive.
With rising cases in this state and county, the two big risks are social gatherings and not being properly protected, Hall said. Outbreaks are occurring in assisted living and nursing homes, long-term care facilities, daycares, as well as large employers, CEO Charles Hall said.
Countywide, the case number increased by 541 cases from Dec. 1. to Dec. 14, according to Skagit County Public Health data.
Vaccine arrival
Island Hospital is working with the Department of Health, the State Hospital Association and county Public Health on preparing for the arrival of vaccines for distribution, Hall said.
Shipments of a vaccine the FDA approved from Pfizer began trucking across the U.S. this past weekend. A second vaccine by Moderna may be approved this week. Both report high effectiveness in testing.
According to The Associated Press, about 3,900 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived at UW Medical Center early Monday morning. The vaccine delivery to UW Medical center was among the first in the state.
Hall said he did not yet know exactly when and how much vaccine will initially be brought to Island Hospital.
“There are still a lot of questions that we have as a state and as a region on how we will be delivering the vaccine to the community,” Hall said.
High-risk health care workers, and residents and employees of long-term care facilities — an estimated 500,000 people — are first in line in Phase 1A of the state’s distribution plan, according to a news release from the state Department of Health.
It will still take time before the vaccine reaches the general population, so Hall warned that people should continue with safety precautions, including avoiding gatherings.
Gov. Jay Inslee has expanded restrictions until Jan. 4. Part of the extension order includes a prohibition on indoor singing with people outside of a person’s household, but allows for outdoor singing with face coverings for faith-based services, weddings and funerals.
Monitoring staff
While the hospital has not found a case of transition between staff members, it is taking many measures to prevent that from happening. 10 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Dec. 14.
Hall said the hospital is using information learned from outbreaks at other hospitals to form safety measures, such as a to-go cafeteria and using expanded space for breaks to keep social distancing.
“We are working hard with our team to be able to empower them to raise their hand when they’re not feeling well,” Hall said. The hospital tries to battle burnout through balancing schedules and breaks, recognizing staff for good work and forming relationships to make sure people are well, he said.
“Like many facilities, there is fatigue here. The battle is not over, and we still have a ways to go,” he said.
* Skagit Publishing contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.