All children in Anacortes will now have access to one book a month through the age of 6, thanks to Dolly Parton and the town's two Rotary Clubs.
The Fidalgo Island Rotary Club and the Anacortes Rotary Club are partnering to work with Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.
Parton founded the Imagination Library in 1995 in honor of her father, who was illiterate. While it started in her native Tennessee, Parton soon expanded the program all over the world.
According to the program's website, 1 in 10 children under the age of 5 in the U.S. receive Imagination Library books each month, with a total registered number of 2.2 million children.
Once registered, children receive one free age-appropriate book in the mail each month from ages 0-5.
The Imagination Library partners with local organizations to help cover costs associated with the program, to the tune of about $25 per registered child.
Here in Anacortes, those local partners are the two Rotary clubs.
The La Conner club has been providing the service for several years now and presented the program to the Fidalgo Island Rotary Club, Pam Estvold said. She serves as the community service chair with the Fidalgo Island group.
She reached out to the other Anacortes club, which was also excited to get on board. The program asks for help covering an entire ZIP code, so it's easy to know if students can register or not, Estvold said.
Education and early childhood resources are something that Rotary clubs support, she said.
"It's about getting books into children's hands and exposing them to reading before they even get to kindergarten," Estvold said.
Studies have shown students are more prepared for school if they have experience with books at a young age, she said. Being read to helps with reading development later on.
In the first week since registration opened here, more than 150 children have been signed up, Estvold said.
The clubs have already raised funding for the first year and will continue to do so every year moving forward, she said.
