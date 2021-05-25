Businesses that have suffered because of the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for a little extra help.
The Anacortes Rotary Charitable Foundation has received a sizable private donation, which in part will be used for business relief for small businesses in jeopardy as a result of COVID-19 public safety measures.
Businesses must be in the 98221 Zip code, and the maximum amount of each request is $10,000.
The application form is located at anacortesrotary.org/.
Applications are due June 4.
