Numerous road and waterline projects are underway around Anacortes, with some work well underway and some just beginning.
Ship Harbor Boulevard Roundabout
Paving for the Ship Harbor Boulevard Roundabout was completed Friday. Project Manager Steve Lange said Monday that the following remains to be done: Street lighting, flashing beacons at the crosswalks, detectable warning devices at the sidewalk ramps, landscaping and striping.
Work should be completed by the end of May, Lange said. The project, which began March 16, is designed to improve traffic flow and safety at the Oakes Avenue/Ship Harbor Boulevard intersection near the state ferry landing. SRV Construction performed the $1.4 million project, which was funded by a federal grant, waterline improvement funds, ADA ramp funds and developer impact fees.
Slurry sealing
Meanwhile, minor repairs and crack sealing began May 1 and will continue through June 30 on several roads in west Anacortes. Work is scheduled 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday. Roads will remain open, but flaggers will be on site and small barricades and orange cones will be placed, according to the Public Works Department.
Project manager Gunnar “Hayward” Christiansen said the roads will be slurry sealed from July 13 to as late as Oct. 2. He said the estimated project cost, for prep work and slurry sealing, is $437,000.
“When the contractor is awarded the contract, they will make a schedule at least a month prior,” he said. “The city will then make every effort to contact residents because there are street closures involved.”
Work is being done on the following roads:
- B Avenue south of 28th Street
- C Avenue south of 24th Street
- E Avenue south of Island View Place
- G Avenue from 22nd to 24th streets
- H Avenue from 22nd to 28th streets
- 13th Street from G to H avenues
- 14th Street, for a half-block east of D Avenue
- 15th Street, for a half-block east of D Avenue
- Portions of 18th Street near D Avenue
- Portions of 19th Street near D Avenue
- Portions of 20th Street near D Avenue
- Portions of 21st Street near D Avenue
- Island View Place
- 22nd Street from west of H Avenue to Commercial Avenue
- 23rd Street from west of D Avenue to G Avenue
- Portions of 24th Street from west of D Avenue to H Avenue
- Portions of 25th Street west of D Avenue
- Portions of 26th Street west of D Avenue
- Forest View
- Baker View
- 27th Place
- 28th Street from C to J avenues
- 29th Place
- 35th Court
- 37th Court
Waterline replacement
The city is replacing a waterline on Fidalgo Bay Road. Work at Castle Court is expected to be completed this week, according to Public Works. Summit X Contractors will then move to Fidalgo Bay Road to install an 8-inch water main from the intersection of 35th Street and V Avenue to the fire hydrant just north of Mansfield Court. Two new fire hydrants will be installed. This part of the project is expected to take up to four weeks.
Waterline replacement work will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, though construction may be allowed on weekends if necessary. Expect traffic detours and road closures.
New asphalt roads on Bay Place and Castle Court, where water replacement work was done in April, will be installed once Puget Sound Energy completes maintenance at these locations. A timeline for PSE’s work will be posted once the city has it, according to Jeff Beltramini of Public Works.
Roadway improvements
The City Council voted Monday to award a $159,000 contract to Trinity Contractors, Inc. for new asphalt, sidewalks, roadway drainage and curb ramps at intersections on Glasgow Way in the Clearidge neighborhood. Trinity Contractors was one of six bidders and had the lowest bid, which fell below the engineer’s estimate of $250,000. The project will begin within 10 days of issuing of permits and is expected to be completed 35 days after work begins, according to project documents.
