Beautiful paintings, fine jewelry, furniture and books are all available at the spring rummage sale at St. Mary Catholic Church.

The sale runs until May 21. The hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

All of the money raised is used to help support the parish.

Celeste Bacon, a coordinator of the rummage sale, said that they have a goal of $20,000.

Bacon said that the fundraiser has been happening for 25 to 30 years. The rummage occurs twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall.

Donations are accepted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

Bacon said that all the leftover donations go to other nonprofits.

“It is a great thing for the community,” Bacon said. “You know it all comes back.”

