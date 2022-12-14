A pack of runners took off in Deception Pass State Park on Saturday, running up and down trails, through trees, across the trail and throughout the park.
In total, they completed roughly 31 miles and 4,300 feet of elevation gain as part of the Deception Pass 50K, put on by Rainshadow Running.
Ryan Anderson was the highest-placing runner from Anacortes. He came in fourth, with a time of 4 hours, 5 minutes and 32.8 seconds.
The first-place finisher was Evan Vomund of Seattle (3:58:33.1).
Other Anacortes racers were Porter Bratten (34th place, 5:23:19.7), Stephen Horras (56th, 5:40:26.6), Monica Ochs (71st, 5:51:40.0), Jeff Carroll (116th, 6:28:42.2) and Michael Wangen (118th, 8:22:58.4).
The race took them all over the park and across the Deception Pass Bridge.
"Crossing the bridge was a little harrowing," Horras said of the windy weather Saturday. "I definitely had to focus."
Still, there is not anywhere much better than at the park, he said.
"It was so beautiful," Horras said. "Such a gorgeous setting."
Anderson, who came in fourth this time, finished first in the Deception Pass Marathon earlier this year.
He started to really get into running while stationed here with the Navy. He said his favorite place to run is probably the North Cascades.
This is not Anderson's first 50K race, and he's also taken on 50-mile races.
He said he's drawn to the challenge of the race and the build-up to being able to complete it.
He is one of the founders of the Mount Erie Runners group, which he said has grown to 230 members. The group ran an aid station during the 50K run.
While more 50Ks are likely coming, Anderson said he really wants to focus on getting better at 50-mile races and being more competitive. Then, he may move on to 100-mile races.
No matter what length, he definitely prefers trail running.
"I love being outside," he said, adding that there's nothing more freeing than traveling across trails and mountains "using your own two legs," he said.
Horras took on the race for the first time this year. He has run a few marathons, but it had been about 10 years, so he was ready to challenge himself.
Over the past few months, he trained by doing smaller runs during the month and then pushing himself to the trails on the weekend.
He said it takes work to figure out how to plan out the route and pace the journey, as well as how to stay hydrated.
"I think you end up learning a lot about yourself and your ability to tolerate uncomfortable circumstances," he said.
At the aid station during the race, he also got a boost besides more water and energy when his wife and daughters showed up to cheer him on.
"They gave me a lot of confidence and just helped remind me what truly matters when it comes down to it," he said.
Though Carroll has been a runner most of his life, he didn't get into trail running until the COVID-19 pandemic. He said getting out on the trails is a way to find solitude and cope with the stress of working in emergency rooms and urgent care centers.
"It was been very helpful for me to have that mental space to decompress, not focusing on anything other than running while not tripping on roots and rocks," he said in an email.
Going into the race, he said he was nervous because he had never run this far before. While on the trail, he hit some pretty continuous muscle cramping, which was frustrating. He kept pace with two other runners and they talked about leg cramping.
Carroll said it reminded him that everyone was dealing with the same struggles.
"Everyone at that point was dealing with something, yet still trying to push through it," he said in his email. "Over the following few miles, I thought about that and realized that this probably applies to my life too. I am not unique in my struggles. ... Hopefully I will be more gracious with others and with myself. After all, we're all just trying to do our best with what we've got."
Despite the painful experience, Carroll said he's already planning for another 50K race in June.
