...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 1 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 1 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
The Russian flag sits low on the Anacortes Sister Cities Association flagpoles next to the welcome sign at the entrance to Anacortes on Highway 20. A representative of the association later stopped by to remove the flag in response of a City Council direction to do so
Briana Alzola
The Sister Cities Association took down the flag at the sign near the Anacortes ferry terminal Tuesday morning, leaving behind an empty flag pole.
The City of Anacortes will remove all Russian flags from its city displays in light of the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The Anacortes City Council voted Monday to remove the Russian flags, which are flown at the Sister Cities displays at the entrances to the city and in the council chambers.
“I don’t feel that taking the flag down will make a difference in what’s going on, but it will make a difference (for) the citizens of Anacortes in how we show our support for things,” council member Jeremy Carter said.
Representatives of the Anacortes Sister Cities Association spoke against removing the flags, arguing that it would affect Anacortes’ Sister City relationship with the Russian city of Lomonosov.
“I don’t know that severing ties with our relationship (to Lomonosov) would be proving anything to the Russian government or Putin,” said John Lovric, president of the Anacortes Sister Cities Association. “We don’t want to punish the people that we’ve been friends with for 30 years.”
Council members argued that despite support for Anacortes’ Sister Cities, the flying of the Russian flag might send the wrong message.
“I do have a problem when I look up there and the other countries such as Japan, Croatia, Canada, and the U.S. are standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the Russian flag,” said council member Christine Cleland-McGrath. “I can understand the Sister Cities component, but I think for the general public when they see the context of the flag up there with the other flags, … it means something different to them.”
Council member Carolyn Moulton suggested the council follow up in a week with a written resolution explaining the action to remove the flag and expressing support for Anacortes’ Sister Cities and Ukraine.
A statement on the Anacortes Sister Cities Association website offers reasons for leaving the Russian flag in place.
In part, it reads: “Russians, while not supporting Putin’s actions, are very proud of their heritage, history, and flag. Removing the
Russian flag from our ASCA displays is dishonorable not only to the citizens of Russia, including our Sister City, but also to the many citizens of Anacortes and surrounding communities whose nationality is Russian.”
The mission of ASCA is “To promote peace through mutual respect, understanding, and cooperation, one individual, one community at a time.”
Lomonosov was the first of Anacortes’ five Sister Cities, which are in Russia, Japan, Canada, Croatia and Romania.
