Ruth Barefoot, who took over as the director of the Anacortes Public Library in March 2018, stepped down from her position this week.
“It has been an honor and privilege to serve as the Library Director these last two years. I have given this decision a lot of thought and feel that it is time to scale back my activities and prioritize my health over the busy role of library director,” Barefoot wrote in a letter to Mayor Laurie Gere.
Since she took over, Barefoot led several changes at the library, including moving services online, introducing a new logo and branding, improving vendor support and collaborating with statekholders throughout the community.
“She is leaving behind the tools for a more sustainable and vibrant future at the Anacortes library,” a release from the city reads.
Jeff Vogel, who has worked at the library since 2007, will take over as interim director. In his time at the library, he as a librarian and as part of the management team.
