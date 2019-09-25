Ryan Walters
Age: 39
Residence: Anacortes
Occupation: Director of Planning and Community Development, Samish Indian Nation
Education: Anacortes High School 1998; BA, University of Rochester, 2002; JD, University of California, Davis, 2005
Elected offices held: Anacortes City Council, 2012-present
Community involvement: Skagit Land Trust, Evergreen Islands, Anacortes Conservation Voters
Campaign website: www.ryanwalters.com
What are the most important issues facing the city today? Capital facilities planning —planning necessary to ensure sustainability of our infrastructure and our finances — will be key to cities across the country as our pipes, pumps, and roadways age. Ensuring Anacortes maintains a vibrant commercial sector — for the jobs it provides and the community it builds — is critical to a livable city. And most importantly, continuing to build and maintain a culture of open, honest, and responsible government is what makes me most proud to live in Anacortes.
By the time your term is ended, what would you want to say you accomplished? Quality infrastructure can make or break a great city. While Anacortes has had a lot of recent successes with improving that infrastructure, we can’t keep drawing financial resources from the same well. At the end of the next four years, I’d like to be able to say the City finally has a solid and lasting culture of planning for long-term capital expenses like buildings, infrastructure, and transportation. I’d also like to see the City finally find a permanent solution to its antiquated and seismically vulnerable city hall building, and build and enhance our network of environmentally responsible urban trails.
Growth in median wages is being outpaced by growth in home prices and rents. What should the city do to attract businesses here that pay wages that lead to home ownership and rental affordability? We need to make it easy for high-quality businesses to locate in Anacortes. That means that businesses should not have to wait a week for a business license or a fire marshal inspection, nor go through an arduous and unpredictable conditional use permit process when land use impacts can be reasonably expected and mitigated. Our new fiber-based high-speed internet service is a critical measure we’re implementing not just to attract high-tech businesses to Anacortes, but make it easier for remote workers to earn good livings working from home.
Housing affordability is a serious problem that needs to be tackled both on the supply and demand sides. The city has done a lot of work recently, through wholesale revisions of our development code, to provide for the expansion of housing supply, with a focus on smaller housing units (as opposed to more McMansions) that should end up cheaper for homeowners or renters, while maintaining profit margins for developers that need to be motivated to construct them. We next need to tackle housing demand, such as vacant houses that are held off the market by snowbirds; vacation rentals that cut into the hotel/motel market, inefficiently provide for transient occupancy, and negatively affect neighborhoods; and increased and sudden demand from NAS Whidbey.
What does the city need to do to ensure infrastructure and level of service keep pace with growth? Although cities are required by state law to plan for and provide new infrastructure concurrent with new development, the biggest area our city and most others fall short is in transportation planning. Anacortes needs long-term coordinated transportation planning that anticipates expected growth locations and plans for intersection improvements and roadway realignments or expansions to eliminate bottlenecks. We then need to require new development to pay the costs of those improvements. More development can help reinvigorate aging neighborhoods, bring new residents with new energy and experience, and create more demand for interesting businesses and activities in town — but more traffic sucks.
Anacortes’ population is growing and diversifying. What would you do to engage residents and ensure all feel they have a voice in the city? While it’s true that Anacortes’s population is diversifying, it’s not doing so particularly quickly — I suspect because of the city’s limited job market and high housing costs. We need to continue to work on both of those issues — and we’re laying the groundwork for both by deploying high-speed fiber-based internet and reforming the development code.
City elected officials have a higher responsibility — beyond our lawmaking role — to ensure that all people feel valued and included in our community. Treating everyone fairly and with respect is an important baseline. But in the age of Facebook, Instagram, and “Bowling Alone,” we need to do more to actively draw people into city functions, public processes, and civic enterprises.
Finally, we need to decisively reject the politics and ideology of “the other,” exclusion, and hatred that we have seen arise around the country. In Anacortes, no man is an island. An attack on one of us diminishes us all.
Provide some examples where you’ve worked with others of opposite views to achieve a compromise. When I was first elected to the City Council, council rules had ceded control of the meeting to the mayor and imposed severe limitations on public comment. Through persistent application of reasoned argument and public pressure, a couple of sympathetic council members and I were able to eventually convince a majority of the council to rewrite the rules to open up public involvement and give council members more opportunity to set the agenda.
I worked for years with council members and staff in opposition to rewrites of our land use procedures through many hours of committee meetings and many drafts of new code. Finally, at the end of 2016, we unanimously adopted an entirely new framework for the development code and a completely new set of procedures that preserves public involvement while evolving land use applications into a modern, coherent, and straightforward process. In local government, sometimes just being willing to do the work and put in the time is key to success.
