Anacortes residents will soon see the results of their Feb. 11 vote to approve a 1/10 of 1% sales tax to fund affordable housing construction.
The Anacortes Housing Authority will start securing funding for construction of five townhouses on 19th Street — bank financing will be repaid with revenue from the sales tax measure — and then pursue funding for restoration and renovation of the Olson Building, Housing Authority Executive Director Brian Clark said before polls closed.
The townhouses could be finished by year’s end, he said.
The Olson Building, which will be renovated into 20 apartments with first-floor commercial spaces, will be funded with sales tax revenue, tax credits, Community Development Block Grant funding, and affordable housing funds available through the county, Clark said.
The Anacortes Family Center could break ground late this year on 20 affordable apartments at 1019 26th St., according to Family Center executive director Dustin Johnson. A child care facility proposed as part of that project must be built using other funding; Johnson said the nonprofit Family Center will work to raise up to $1.5 million in private funding.
The sales tax, combined with a share of state sales tax, is expected to generate about $13 million over 20 years. The 1/10th of 1% equates to 1 cent per $10 spent on goods subject to sales tax, according to city Finance Director Steve Hoglund.
The updated vote count on Feb. 13 was 3,903, or 55%, in favor; to 3,187, or 45%, opposed. The Canvassing Board was scheduled to meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to count ballots postmarked by Election Day but received late. The election will be certified at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
The change in sales tax will take effect on July 1. By then, the city, Housing Authority and Anacortes Family Center will have an interlocal agreement for the distribution and use of the sales tax revenue. Anacortes receives sales tax revenue two months after it’s generated; that means the first affordable housing sales tax revenues will be received in September.
The city estimates it will need 971 new affordable units through 2036 to meet the city’s needs. The apartments and townhouses that would be built using the sales tax would comprise 4.8% of the 2036 need.
The city has established other methods of creating housing that is “more affordable,” though they may not meet the definition of “affordable housing.” Among them: allowing the long-term rental of accessory dwelling units, construction of cottages and a building height bonus in exchange for a percentage of smaller apartments — the idea being that smaller apartments would rent for less money than larger apartments.
“Affordable housing” is defined as housing that is affordable to households with an income 50% or less of the area median income for rentals, and 80% or less of the area median income for owner-occupied housing, according to the Anacortes Municipal Code. “Affordable” means housing costs do not exceed 30% of household income.
According to a city report, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development estimates 33% of Anacortes households (48% of renters and 25% of owners) spend more than 30% of their income on housing and may have difficulty affording other necessities such as food and medical care.
The median household income in Anacortes in 2017 was $71,291. A household earning 50% of the median would bring in $35,645 a year. HUD assumes 30% of that income — $891.13 each month — covers monthly housing expenses, with the rest covering living expenses.
Most rents in Anacortes by private landlords are typically over $1,000. Comparatively, rents at the Anacortes Family Center’s Launch Apartments range from $650 for a studio to $750 for a two-bedroom.
“In every study done dating to the early 2000s, the number one concern expressed by residents has been how do we get affordable housing in the city,” Johnson said. The affordable housing sales tax “is the only way I can see to do that. The only other way is rent control, which nobody wants.”
Bonnie Bowers, an Anacortes port commissioner and former Anacortes police chief, said people who live in the communities in which they work become invested in their communities.
“They take ownership of it. It’s that simple,” she said. “When you work here and your children go to school here and you use our hospital and our library, you become invested in the community. You want to make it better.”
There are other reasons. “When you’re commuting 20 miles at $3.80 a gallon and you’re making $15 an hour, that’s a significant portion of your income,” Bowers said.
