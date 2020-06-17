The sales tax for affordable housing, which takes effect next month, will continue to fuel affordable housing construction beyond the initial projects it will fund.
The funding will ensure five townhouses and up to 45 apartments built by the Anacortes Housing Authority and the Anacortes Family Center will have low or no debt when they are completed. That means rents can be invested in additional affordable housing construction, rather than used to pay off loans.
“If you’re able to build with low or no debt service, those rents can be rolled into the next project,” Anacortes Housing Authority Executive Director Brian Clark said. “It becomes a funding engine.”
A housing authority in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, which Clark directed before moving to Anacortes in 2017, did something similar.
“In just three years, they’ve built 12 more houses from it,” he said.
The sales tax of 1/10th of 1%, combined with a portion of the state’s share of local sales tax revenue, is expected to generate a little more than $13 million over 20 years for affordable housing construction. Voters approved the tax in February.
The first fruits of that measure will be the Housing Authority’s five three-story townhomes on 19th Street, between Commercial and O avenues. Construction is expected to begin this fall, Clark said.
The Anacortes Family Center expects to break ground come winter on 20 apartments with first-floor child care center at 1019 26th St., Executive Director Dustin Johnson said. Construction is expected to take about a year, he said.
Then, the Housing Authority expects to begin restoring the Olson Building on the corner of Third Street and Commercial Avenue in summer 2021. When completed, the building will have 15-20 apartments on the second floor with first-floor commercial spaces retained.
Here’s how financing the projects will work:
The change in sales tax will take effect on July 1, city Finance Director Steve Hoglund said. By then, the city, Housing Authority and Family Center will have signed an interlocal agreement for the distribution and use of the sales tax revenue. Anacortes receives sales tax revenue two months after it’s generated. That means the first affordable housing sales tax revenues will be received in September.
The Housing Authority and Family Center will each obtain bank financing for their projects, the repayment of which will be made with revenue from the sales tax measure.
Rents won’t have to be used to retire debt, and the Housing Authority and Family Center projects will use other revenue, such as donated dollars and grants, to build their projects.
Anacortes estimates it will need 2,260 housing units to accommodate the 5,985 additional people expected to boost the city’s population by 2036. And 971 of those housing units will need to fit the city and federal definition of affordable — housing that is within reach of households earning 50% or less of the area median income for rentals, and 80% or less of the area median income for owner-occupied housing.
The apartments and townhouses to be built this year and next using the sales tax will comprise 4.8% of the 2036 need.
So, how will that other 95.2% be funded and built?
The Housing Authority and Family Center projects will cost about $10 million, according to those agencies’ estimates. That leaves $3 million left over from the $13 million that will be generated by the sales tax measure in the next 20 years.
Other revenue sources:
• Rent payments.
• Federal Community Development Block Grant funds. The city annually receives CDBG funding for affordable housing programs. This year, it will receive nearly $116,000, according to the office of U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Washington. Skagit County is being allocated $1 million and Mount Vernon is allocated $383,922.
• Tax credits are provided to builders to encourage the development of affordable housing.
The city has established other methods of creating housing that is “more affordable,” though they may not meet the definition of “affordable housing.” Among them: allowing the long-term rental of accessory dwelling units, construction of cottages, and a building height bonus in exchange for a percentage of smaller apartments — the idea being that smaller apartments would rent for less money than larger apartments.
But the biggest challenge for Anacortes will be availability of buildable land.
“That could become the issue that makes it difficult to reach that (971) goal,” Clark said. “It’s an ambitious goal, but I think it’s worth pursuing.”
Johnson said the answer is zoning for duplexes, triplexes and apartment buildings. Increase the supply to meet demand, and rents will fall, he said.
“The issue in our community is supply. When you have a limited supply, landlords adjust to reflect the market,” he said.
Johnson said he heard comments at recent public meetings that affordable apartments will be taken by newcomers drawn here by lower rents. He said that view is flawed, noting that his 20 apartments to be built on 26th Street will meet a need of people who are already here, such as people who work at the hospital, senior care centers and restaurants as well as older residents, veterans and people with disabilities.
“I liken it to the traffic circle (at Sharpes Corner),” Johnson said. “The traffic circle didn’t bring more traffic. It manages traffic that is already there. We have a housing issue. Development policy manages those constraints in a way that eases and manages that problem better. So, it’s not a matter of ‘If you build it, they will come.’ Those in need of affordable housing are already here.”
