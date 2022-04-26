The Anacortes City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve a permit for the construction of the Salish Early Learning Center.
The 4,130-square-foot center to be built on the corner of 16th Street and D Avenue will fill a critical need in the city for licensed childcare.
Just 12% of school-age children in Anacortes have access to full-time, licensed childcare, compared to a state average of 27%, according to the Samish Indian Nation website.
To lessen that gap, the City of Anacortes and the Samish Indian Nation’s collaboration will feature five classrooms with a capacity of about 40 students and 17 staff, according to the Samish website.
The conditional-use permit ensures the center’s compatibility with existing infrastructure.
“Seeing the plan for the actual facility and the number of families who need to work and live in our community, I am happy to move to approve the conditional-use permit,” said council member Christine Cleland-McGrath.
Additional parking for the learning center will be added along D Avenue, 15th Street and 16th Street via an interlocal agreement with the city and the tribe, according to the project’s summary.
Council member Ryan Walters abstained due to his past employment at Samish Indian Nation as planning and community development director.
